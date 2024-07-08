Home > Television > Reality TV > Big Brother 'Big Brother' Alum Autumn Daly Speaks out About Arrest After Being Charged for Theft Autumn called her theft arrest "retaliation" and plans to spend more time in court soon. By Elizabeth Randolph Jul. 8 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@autumndaly

Since 2000, Big Brother has provided reality TV viewers with many memorable moments. Additionally, many of its contestants who willingly sign up to have millions of eyes on them 24/7 have become famous for their time in the competition. Unfortunately, the TV notoriety can come back to bite once you're in legal trouble.

In July 2024, former Big Brother Season 2 contestant Autumn Daly experienced unwanted attention firsthand. Although she competed on Big Brother in 2001, she made headlines after news broke of her recent arrest. Here's what led to Autumn's arrest and what the reality alum has to say about it.

Why was Autumn Daly from 'Big Brother' arrested?

Autumn Daly's arrest reportedly happened in June 2024 but was reported by TMZ one month later. In June, Lewisville, Texas police officers arrested Autumn for an outstanding warrant for property theft. The theft was estimated to have been between "$30k and $150k" for an alleged incident that occurred in 2023.

Police found Autumn by tracking her car, which brought them to her Lewisville store, Encore! Encore! When they approached Autumn about her warrants, she admitted to having plans to take care of them, but never did, leading to her arrest.

Autumn was later released from jail on a $2,500 bond. Since her arrest, she's claimed her arrest was "retaliation" by her former business partner, whom she had previous legal disputes with.

"It’s a retaliation attempt on the part of a former business associate who sued me in civil court and lost," she said. "It won’t stick, and I’m in the process of suing them for $500K as well, so best I don’t say anything further."