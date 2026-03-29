Avery Skye Spills On Her 50M-View Strategy And The "Wholesome" Secret Fans Didn’t Expect “Girls are meant to support each other." By Distractify Staff Published March 29 2026, 6:44 p.m. ET Source: Avery Skye

Avery Skye is proving there’s more to content creation than meets the eye. During her recent appearance on The Lexis Star Show, the Canadian creator opened up about her journey from social media experimentation to viral success, all while balancing a surprisingly “wholesome” passion project on the side: writing a fantasy novel.

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From clever engagement tactics to candid conversations about identity and growth, Skye’s story is a mix of strategy, self-awareness, and unapologetic authenticity.

From Vancouver To Viral Success

Skye revealed she’s been in the content space for nearly three years, but things didn’t truly take off until she leaned into consistency and experimentation. Despite starting with a modest following, one key moment changed everything: her first feature on OFTV.

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That single opportunity brought a flood of new fans overnight, proving that follower count doesn’t always equal income or impact. Since then, she’s built an audience of roughly 850,000 across multiple Instagram accounts, something she admits is partly a necessity due to frequent account bans and platform instability.

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The "Rage Bait" Strategy That Got 50 Million Views

One of Skye’s biggest viral wins came from a simple but controversial tactic: “rage baiting.” By posting content designed to spark reactions, like confusing “mother and daughter” trends, she’s able to drive massive engagement. Critics may call it “dumb,” but Skye sees it differently.

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If people are commenting, she says, the strategy worked. Her mindset is clear: engagement is currency. And whether comments are positive or negative, they boost visibility, and ultimately, success.

Breaking Stereotypes: ‘Sweet’ Image, Bold Reality

Skye also addressed one of the biggest misconceptions about her. While she may come across as “sweet, ditzy, and fairy-like,” she says there’s a much more layered personality underneath. “I like that look about me,” she shared, “but I definitely have a more aggressive side that surprises people.” This contrast, she explained, is part of what keeps her content interesting and keeps audiences coming back.

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A Wholesome Twist: Writing A Fantasy Novel

In a surprising turn, Skye revealed she’s been working on a fantasy book for the past six months, and it’s already around 200 pages long. Unlike what some might expect, the book isn’t edgy or explicit. In fact, she described it as “wholesome,” even joking that switching genres might make it more marketable.

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Still, the project is deeply personal. Writing allows her to express creativity beyond content creation, and she often works on it alongside her daily online tasks. “It’s fulfilling,” she said, emphasizing that not everything has to be about monetization.

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"Girls Are Meant To Support Each Other"

One of the most powerful moments in the interview came when Skye spoke about community among women in the industry. “Girls are meant to support each other,” she said, repeating it for emphasis. For Skye, success isn’t just about individual wins. She actively encourages others to replicate her viral ideas and grow alongside her. In an environment often seen as competitive, her approach stands out as refreshingly collaborative.

Choosing Growth Over Negativity

Despite dealing with criticism and online hate, Skye remains unfazed. She doesn’t let negative comments define her. Instead, she focuses on personal growth and maintaining positive relationships within her professional circle.

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