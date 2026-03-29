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Megan Fox’s Steamy IG Posts Fuel OF Buzz as Model Tiffany Tots Calls Her Out

"I’m looking at Megan Fox and seeing someone who could own OF in a week without even trying."

Reese Watson - Author
By

Published March 29 2026, 4:29 p.m. ET

Model Tiffany Tots
Source: tifffytotss

As Megan Fox continues to break the Internet with drop-dead Instagram photos, Colombian model Tiffytotss has publicly called out the superstar actress and pitched her on joining O---F--s, where she could rake in “absurd amounts.”

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This week, Tiffy urged Fox to consider the platform and highlighted how quickly top-tier celebrities can generate eye-watering income. Her argument leaned on a simple premise: Fox already commands global attention, and monetizing it in a direct-to-fan space is a no-brainer.

megan fox
Source: MEGA
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“People pay for access, and you’ve spent years building that kind of attention,” she said. “Turning it into something direct would change the game overnight.”

tiffany tots
Source: Tiffytots
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Fox recently posted a series of sizzling lingerie-inspired photos on Instagram that had fans dissecting every detail. Styled in delicate fabrics and suggestive poses, she paired the look with a particularly spicy comment that’s fueled considerable OF buzz: “I go both ways.”

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Fox’s 23.3 million followers have been losing their minds, and Tiffytotss essentially connected the dots in real time. Her takeaway was simple: if that level of attention can break the internet for free, imagine putting it behind a paywall.

Whether the Transformers star actually entertains the idea remains to be seen. Tiffy pointed out that she doesn’t need reinvention, just a new outlet.

“I’m looking at Megan Fox and seeing someone who could own OF in a week without even trying,” Tiffy said.

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