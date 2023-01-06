Customer Accuses Bank of America of Losing $34K After Issuing Her “Fake” Check
How would you feel if your bank closed your account without telling you and ended up losing $34,000 in the process? That's what a TikToker who goes by Nena (@quezada903) on the popular social media platform says happened with Bank of America.
In a now-viral clip, Nena records her interaction with a BoA employee. The video displays a text overlay that reads: "Bank of America closed my account with $34,000 in it and sent me a fake cashiers check."
A separate overlay continued, "3 of their banks wouldn't cash it. I was instructed by the manager to deposit it into another financial institution."
The overlay continued, "When I did BOA wouldn't pay. I got hit with a return check fee and no one knows where my money is."
Nena can be heard saying in the video, "So you called and nobody's able to give you any answers as to where this money is?"
The employee responds, "They, I followed the check, you know, they closed the account, they issued the check, they mailed it out, I said but they're not honoring it at the other bank, and they said, and then I said well is there a stop payment on it why wouldn't it be honored? And they're like it hasn't come back to them yet."
The Bank of America worker then said, "So they've escalated it further," before asking the customer, "When are they not honoring it? Just today?"
"Oh yeah," Nena replies.
"OK so they probably haven't talked with them yet."
Nena understandably pushed the issue, as it's a case of a missing $34,000. "Well Bank of America didn't honor it they returned the check."
The employee said, "Bank of America they'll reach out and speak with each other, they'll give you an answer as to why we didn't honor it. Wherever you - Suncoast or whatever."
The TikToker tells the woman that they did inform her as to why they didn't honor the check, however, "They did, they said that the only answer was that you guys weren't honoring the check."
"And for what reason?" the employee asks.
"That was that code you used, CF."
The worker tells Nena she doesn't know what code she's referring to: "Yeah and I don't know what that code is..." she then asks Nena to speak to the other branch to ask them what that code means.
Nena documented follow-up interactions with the Bank of America employee and the most recent video she posted to her TikTok says that she was ultimately able to escalate the situation and that Bank of America informed her that they were experiencing a computer glitch and they were re-issuing her a check.
It turns out that Nena isn't the only Bank of America customer that this has happened to. She posted a screen recording of a news story where another man with some $33,000 in his own account who experienced "panic" after he was unable to access his funds.
She dedicated her account to sharing other instances where more bank customers suddenly lost their money. The woman in the other referenced news story was also a Bank of America customer.
And while Bank of America was lambasted by other TikTokers for losing track of customer's money, Wells Fargo actually faced massive fines for illegally seizing customers' homes and cars as part of a $3.7 billion lawsuit settlement.
And while that seems like a massive sum, remember that all US banks combined make about $15 billion a year in charging customers overdraft fees.