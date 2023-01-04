Target Added Anti-Theft Sensors to Carts and People Are Struggling

It's a phenomenon that's prevalent all over America. A consistent fixture no matter which neighborhood in which part of the country you're in: the lone Target shopping cart.

You could be heading back home with a Jets Pizz on Hurstbourne Parkway in Louisville, Ky., grabbing a Boba Tea in Clifton, N.J., or dodging torn tires on a road in Houston, Tx., and you'll probably spot one of the red carts just chilling on a sidewalk somewhere.