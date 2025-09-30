Barbara Gomes Marques's Husband Said ICE Agents Took a Selfie With His Wife While She Cried "She put so much effort into looking nice because she was excited to take a step toward becoming an American." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 30 2025, 10:51 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Despite the fact that President Donald Trump and Stephen Miller have told the American people they are only deporting undocumented immigrants, they keep doing the opposite. There are numerous examples of immigrants being arrested while at scheduled immigration appointments, presumably while following the law. According to the National Immigrant Justice Center, there is at least one class action lawsuit filed against the DHS and DOJ for this very reason.

Videos of ICE agents waiting in courthouses for immigrants to appear for scheduled hearings are all over social media. Sometimes these incidents turn violent, which is what happened to a woman outside an immigration court in New York City, reports CBS News. Footage of an ICE agent violently throwing her to the ground went viral. In early September, Barbara Gomes Marques was taken into custody by ICE agents in Pasadena, Calif., during a green card hearing. Here's what we know.

Was Barbara Gomes Marques taken to an ICE detention facility?

Marques is a documentarian from Brazil who entered the United States in 2019 on a tourist visa, reports CBS News. She and her husband, Tucker May, were married in April 2025. The filmmaker has no criminal record but reportedly missed an immigration court date in 2019 due to a letter the couple never received, Tucker said to Fox 11.

May went on to say, "Most of the people who are being caught up in what’s going on right now are not dangerous criminals pushing drugs or doing anything remotely violent. They are people, like my wife, who are going in voluntarily and attempting to do things the right way." He also noted that some people are being taken into custody because ICE agents don't believe they have any power and, as such, won't fight back. May is planning on fighting back.

In an update to Instagram, May revealed that his wife had been taken to a detention camp in Louisiana. "After nearly three days of travel in shackles, with spans of 12+ hours without food or water and little or no sleep, she has not been provided a bed at this facility," he wrote in a comment under his own post. May said his wife is trying to sleep on the floor, but this is made more difficult by an existing back condition that the facility refuses to treat.

What happened to Marques at her green card hearing?

When Marques and May arrived for their green card meeting at the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building, everything seemed to go as planned. Things didn't take a turn until the end of the meeting. That's when Marques was asked to accompany someone to a different room in order to make a copy of her passport. May believes that was a trick.