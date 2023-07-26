Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok "That's My Jacket" — Woman Tricks Boyfriend With Barbie Clothes in Shrunk Laundry Prank In a viral post, a woman tricks her boyfriend using Barbie clothes for a shrunk laundry prank and the internet loves it. Details here. By Tatayana Yomary Jul. 26 2023, Published 2:32 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@morgandmillerr

We can agree that taking care of our clothing is very important. At a time when inflation is at a high, it makes sense to protect your investment and keep your clothing in mint condition. That said, the general upkeep of clothes includes regular washing and dry cleaning, depending on the item. The drying machine is known to cause random pairs of socks to disappear and can sometimes result in shrunk clothes.

So, if you’re fond of pulling pranks, one TikTok user has gone viral for tricking their partner into thinking they shrunk their clothes with Barbie clothing. Here’s the full scoop.

A TikTok user tricked her boyfriend by using Barbie clothes for a shrunken laundry prank.

Guard your clothes, folks! In a May 30, 2023, TikTok creator Morgan Miller (@morgandmillerr) shared how she pranked her significant other by using Barbie clothes for a shrunk laundry prank.

As the video starts, Morgan gives viewers the lowdown on her plot to prank her boyfriend. “He’s about to be home from work. And when he gets home, I’m going to ask him to switch the clothes from the washer to the dryer and then when he leaves, I’m going to replace them with all of these Barbie clothes and convince him that he shrunk all of our laundry,” Morgan said while showing the toy clothes.

“I don’t know if he’s going to fall for it, but it will definitely catch him off guard,” Morgan said. As the video progresses, you see Morgan’s boyfriend in the video and she asks him to switch the clothes since her hands are dirty. The boyfriend proceeds to take the clothes out of the washing machine and loads them into the dryer.

In the next clip, Morgan then says, “It’s go time,” as she switches the clothes in the dryer with the Barbie clothing. She then positioned her camera and set the timer for one minute so the buzzer will go off causing her boyfriend to check the clothes. Like clockwork, the boyfriend comes out of a room and checks the dryer. He opens the door, closes it, and opens it again. He then shouts for Morgan to let her know that the clothes have “shrunk.”

“What is this?” the boyfriend asked her. I just opened it. Look at it. I literally just opened it. “What did you do?” Morgan says while chuckling. “My skirt. OMG. Babe, your work pants.” “My work pants?” the boyfriend asked with his hands on his head. Morgan then asked him if he knows how to dry clothes and he insists that he does and followed instructions. Morgan explained that the drying machine is an old model and that he had to “turn off shrink mode.”

Her boyfriend questions her about having it on shrink mode and she continues to act shocked about the clothes. As Morgan continued to laugh about the clothes, her boyfriend insists that it was not funny since some of his clothes shrunk. As her boyfriend was cooking, Morgan teased him about ironing his work pants and showed him the black Barbie doll pants as the video concluded.

TikTok users love the Barbie clothes prank and teased Morgan’s boyfriend about his reaction.

Everyone loves a good wholesome prank. And in this case, folks think that Morgan executed the prank perfectly. “Is there a large mode? 🤣 This poor man will never recover from this,” one user commented. “When he opened the dryer, closed it, and then opened it again 😭😭😭😭😭. I completely lost it,” another person shared.

