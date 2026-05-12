Barry Christian’s Cause of Death — What Happened to the Oklahoma Candidate? Authorities found Barry Christian dead inside his truck days after the Oklahoma Senate candidate was reported missing. By Alisan Duran Published May 12 2026, 9:55 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/@ZangarArt

Barry Christian’s cause of death has become a topic of public interest after the Oklahoma Republican Senate candidate was found dead days after he was reported missing, according to a report by People. Authorities discovered the 54-year-old inside his truck in a remote rural area of western Oklahoma.

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According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, investigators located Christian’s 2024 charcoal gray Ram truck near Highway 30 south of Erick, close to the Sandy Sanders Wildlife Management Area. As seen in a video recorded by KOCO, officials said the vehicle was found near a ravine, which complicated recovery efforts.

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Christian was one of three Republican candidates running in the June 16 primary election for Oklahoma State Senate District 38. Before his disappearance, he remained active on the campaign trail and recently promoted a meet-and-greet event at the Mangum Oklahoma Rattlesnake Festival.

According to WHSV, Authorities have not yet released Christian’s official cause of death. His remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which will determine both the cause and manner of death as the investigation continues.

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Who was Barry Christian’s wife?

Christian’s ex-wife, Farrah Christian, publicly mourned the Oklahoma Senate candidate following news of his death. In an emotional Facebook post, she reflected on their relationship and the family they built together over the years.

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“Barry Christian … You were the best ride of my life,” Farrah wrote. “We had lots of ups and downs, twists and turns, and even though we didn’t end up together, we always stayed close, and we have the most beautiful children and grandchildren who you loved so deeply.”

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Farrah also described Christian as someone who taught her “how to cook” and “how to love,” adding that her “heart aches more than I can bear right now.”

Authorities have not yet released Christian’s official cause of death. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the case remains under investigation as officials await additional findings from the medical examiner.

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Christian’s daughter, Brooklyn, also spoke out after authorities confirmed his death. In a public statement, she asked supporters and community members to respect the family’s privacy as they continue processing the tragedy.

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“Please pray for our family and friends,” Brooklyn said in a statement obtained by KOCO. “Our world is upside down right now. We are still not sure of everything that happened, so please act with grace and treat my dad’s legacy with dignity.”