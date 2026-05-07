'The Only Way Is Essex' Star Jake Hall Has Reportedly Died at 35 "The family ask for privacy, compassion, and respect while they grieve privately." By Distractify Staff Published May 7 2026, 10:45 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jakehall

Another day, another celebrity passing. Unfortunately, it’s with a heavy heart that we share the news that reality star and fashion businessman Jake Hall has died. Jake was only 35.

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Jake, known for starring on ITV’s The Only Way Is Essex, had his death announced on May 7, 2026, by Metro UK. As friends and family look to the authorities for answers about Jake’s death, many are wondering if foul play was a factor. Jake was not known to have any preexisting conditions, and the state in which his body was found has caused concern.

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What is Jake Hall’s cause of death?

According to Metro UK, a preliminary investigation reveals that Jake’s cause of death is linked to an accident. Apparently, the actor was found by the authorities with fatal head wounds caused by shards of glass, which left him in a pool of blood in a rented home in Santa Margalida, Spain.

“Witnesses told investigators he had been out partying all night and decided to carry on the party back at the place he was renting,” a source told the publication. Law enforcement shared that they have questioned four men and two women who claimed that they were out for the night during the incident, and returned to the residence in the early morning hours to continue partying.

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"We are focusing on the theory that the victim died in a tragic accident after hitting his head against the glass door, but it is still too early to say definitely what happened,” law enforcement told the outlet.

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That said, an autopsy will be administered as the Spanish Civil Guard continues investigating. At this time, no arrests have been made.

Jake Hall shared a rather cryptic post before he died.

A day before Jake’s passing, he shared a video on Instagram featuring shots of himself and his 8-year-old daughter, River. “Life is bollocks sometimes, but I’m gonna try to remember the good things. Looking through things, I’m just making art in many forms,” the caption reads.

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Jake’s ex-partner and baby mother, Misse Beqiri, said her primary focus is on the well-being of their child. “At this time, Misse’s focus is on supporting and protecting their child as they come to terms with this devastating loss,” Misse’s representative shared with the outlet. “The family is asking for privacy, compassion, and respect while they grieve privately.”

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As expected, various tributes for the actor poured in online. “Sending all the love to Misse, River, and your family! You were one in a million and I feel so devastated that you are gone,” one person shared on his Instagram post.