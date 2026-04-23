Darrell Sheets Left Behind a Sizeable Net Worth — Details Ahead "The only thing I collect ... is dead presidents.” By Jennifer Farrington Published April 23 2026, 10:49 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/Darrell "The Gambler" Sheets

The Storage Wars family has said goodbye to another cast member, this time Darrell Sheets, often referred to as “The Gambler.” TMZ reported on Darrell’s death on April 22, 2026, adding that officers responded to his home around 2 a.m., where he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Article continues below advertisement

Darrell was 67 years old and, according to some reports, left behind a sizable net worth, perhaps from all those storage units he’s raided over the years. Here’s a look inside his fortune and back at some of his notable TV moments.

What was Darrell's Sheets's net worth at his time of passing?

Source: Mega

Darrell Sheets’s net worth stood at $2 million at the time of his death on April 22, 2026, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He was one of the original cast members of the hit show Storage Wars and grew to become a fan favorite thanks to his strong yet humorous personality and his fearlessness when it came to taking risks on bids.

Article continues below advertisement

Darrell Sheets TV personality and antique collector Net worth: $2 million Darrell Sheets wasn’t just a Storage Wars cast member, he was a staple of the series. While he left the show in 2023, he continued rummaging and collecting, adding to the inventory he already carried in his Arizona antique store. Sadly, he died in April 2026 at the age of 67. Birthdate: May 13, 1958 Birthplace: California Died: April 22, 2026 Spouse: Kimber Wuerf (divorced) Kids: 2 Favorite catchphrase: “This is the WOW factor!”

According to his A&E bio, Darrell was known for going after the “big hit” when it came to storage unit auctions, and it’s that approach that may have helped him score four Picassos, along with a pretty impressive comic book collection, among other valuable finds. One of his most memorable TV moments was when he dropped $3,600 on a locker that contained a Frank Gutierrez art collection valued at $300,000, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Article continues below advertisement

Aside from building his net worth through acquiring valuable items with strong resale values, Darrell also operated his own antique and thrift store called Havasu Show Me Your Junk located in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., which still appears to be open today. He opened the store around 2016.

Article continues below advertisement

Darrell made his debut on Storage Wars in 2010 and remained on the show through 2023. Over those 13 years, he appeared in 163 episodes, per IMDb. Given the reputation he built through the series, it’s no surprise he was also invited on shows like The Tonight Show With Jay Leno and Rachael Ray.

Article continues below advertisement

What was Darrell Sheets’s cause of death?

While Darrell had a few health issues, he even suffered a heart attack in 2019 after being sick for months, per People, his death in 2026 came as quite a shock. According to TMZ, Darrell was found by police on April 22 with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. His body was transferred to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, and his death is under investigation.