'Storage Wars' Star Darrell Sheets Was Married Once During His Time on the Show Darrell's family was sometimes featured on 'Storage Wars.' By Chrissy Bobic Updated April 23 2026, 10:19 a.m. ET Source: Mega

When Darrell Sheets made his reality TV debut on Storage Wars in 2010, he did so with his real-life career in mind and hopefully some exposure in the process. He became a fan favorite for some viewers of the A&E show, which he left in 2023. But when Darrell died in April 2026, did he leave behind a family, and was the gambler and storage locker bidder married?

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According to Darrell's Storage Wars bio, Darrell had "a small operation based on low volume, no overhead, and high value." He ran it with his son, Brandon Sheets, who was part of the show with him. Darrell also spoke about a wife at times, but she wasn't as big a part of the show as Darrell or even his son was.

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Was Darrell Sheets married?

It's not totally clear if Darrell was still married or with his wife when he died in 2026. However, he was married at one point to a woman by the name of Kimber Wuerfel. According to Us Weekly, Darrell and Kimber got divorced in 2016 while Darrell was still on Storage Wars and long before he left the series.

In 2023, though, Darrell shared a picture of the two of them on Instagram for her birthday. At the time, it looked like they were together, so the reports of a divorce may not be totally accurate, though nothing has been confirmed either way. "Please join me in wishing Kimber a very Happy Birthday @Kimber Howell Wuerfel on the Lord's Day also," he wrote in the caption. "Happy Birthday Babe love you more than you know."

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There are other posts on Darrell's Instagram account that feature Kimber and speak highly of her as his love or his "lover." It's possible that the reported divorce didn't stick or that the couple decided to stay together. Because, per Darrell's social media, it seemed he and Kimber were doing just fine in the years leading up to his death.

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Kimber appears to be a real estate agent, though her personal Instagram is private. Her business profile, however, is full of real estate listings and details about Kimber's boutique that she also owns and runs. She did not immediately share details about Darrell and their status following his unexpected death.

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Did Darrell Sheets have any kids?

Darrell's son, Brandon, was often featured on Storage Wars with him. He also had a daughter, Tiffany Shane Sheets, and a few grandchildren. There's Zoie, who is Tiffany's daughter, and Darrell's other grandchildren are Addylyn and Taige. In addition to posting on Instagram about his antique shop in Lake Havasu, Darrell frequently shared updates about his grandkids over the years.