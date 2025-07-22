What Is Barry Weiss’s Net Worth? The 'Storage Wars' Star’s Massive Fortune Is Not From Reality TV Due to the show’s success, multiple spinoffs have also aired, including 'Barry’s Treasure.' By Danielle Jennings Published July 22 2025, 8:53 a.m. ET Source: A&E

Many television fans may be unaware that some reality stars have lived notable (and highly lucrative) past lives before embarking upon the entertainment industry. Such is the case with Storage Wars star Barry Weiss, who amassed the bulk of his wealth prior to the show — but what exactly is his net worth? Let’s find out.

Premiering in December 2010, Storage Wars centers on professional buyers in California who visit abandoned storage facilities throughout the state and bid on the contents. Due to the show’s success, multiple spinoffs have also aired, including Barry’s Treasure, Storage Wars: New York , and Storage Wars: Miami.



What is Barry Weiss’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, as of July 2025, Barry Weiss has an estimated net worth of $10 million; however, the bulk of his fortune was amassed prior to his stint as a reality TV personality. Before starring in the A&E hit series, Barry and his brother made millions together through the wholesale produce industry for over 25 years, per the outlet.

Barry Weiss Professional antique collector Net worth: $10 million Barry Weiss is a professional antique collector and reality TV personality. Birth date: February 11, 1959 Birthplace: Demarest, New Jersey Birth name: Barry Weiss Father: Hy Weiss Mother: Rosalyn Weiss Marriages: Divorced Children: 2 Education: Cornell University, New York University

Once he officially retired from that industry, Barry traveled around the world extensively before focusing on his passion for storage hunting. This led him to pursue his interest in antiques and collectibles — and ultimately became a reality star once Storage Wars went into production. Barry previously admitted that he didn't turn as much of a profit as his co-stars on the show because he kept many of the items he won during auction.



Why did Barry leave ‘Storage Wars?’

Following his decision to step away from the show, there were rumors that Barry had passed away. Those rumors likely stemmed from Barry and his friend Jamie being involved in a motorcycle accident in April 2019. Due to the accident, Barry sustained multiple injuries to his chest and legs, and also suffered internal injuries, leading to his time in ICU and requiring multiple surgeries on his back and femur.



He further quickly shut down the gossip and humorously confirmed that he decided to leave the show because he wanted to return to being a "professional slacker." "I had a blast," Barry said in an interview at the time. "It was fun, but I had enough and I kind of wanted to leave while it was still popular."

Is Barry on Season 16 of 'Storage Wars?'

Fans were anticipating the new season of Storage Wars for several reasons, but the main point of interest was the hope and possibility of Barry returning to the series. However, there has been no evidence that Barry is set to return. He is not listed as a cast member for 2025, and A&E has also not mentioned that the popular personality is once again part of the show.