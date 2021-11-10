Jarrod Schulz and Brandi Passante Broke Up in 2018 — What Happened to Jarrod Since Then?

Jarrod and Brandi publicly announced their split on the Season 13 premiere of Storage Wars, even though they parted ways in November 2018. So, how are they now? What happened to Jarrod since the breakup?

Once hailed as the Young Guns, Jarrod Schulz and his ex-partner, Brandi Passante, enamored Storage Wars fans with their fiery dynamic. They garnered enormous praise over the years, adeptly hiding the real tensions playing out behind the scenes.

So, what happened to Jarrod Schulz on 'Storage Wars'?

Jarrod came under scrutiny in the spring of 2021 after attacking his ex-partner, Brandi Passante. The stars bumped into each other at a bar in Orange County, Calif., on April 30., 2021, and the superficial encounter quickly snowballed into a conflict. Apparently, Brandi asked Jarrod to leave the venue. He refused, pushing her and yelling at her and her friends instead. Jarrod was arrested and charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic violence battery in May 2021, per TMZ.

Article continues below advertisement

Jarrod hasn't posted much on social media since then. He occasionally takes it to Instagram to promote events at The Rush Bar and Grill in Lake Forest, Calif. In June 2021, he shared a casual snap taken during a trip to the Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa in Lake Arrowhead, Calif., that he and his girlfriend (or then-girlfriend), Rochel Beckman, went on.

Brandi has been slightly more active, frequently teasing details about Season 14 of Storage Wars, which kicked off with a new episode on Nov. 2, 2021. She also unveiled a new tattoo on Oct. 3, 2021. The slick and stylish design features the word "Free," with a sparrow-like bird flying away from the second 'e.'

Article continues below advertisement

"To me, [this tattoo] means that somehow, by the grace of God, I managed to escape a very difficult situation that so many people fall victim to," Brandi captioned the post. "I will be eternally grateful, for the life and freedom, without fear that I get to live now. I am also grateful for the empathy and grace, that I am able to give others as a result of the things, that I have endured."

Article continues below advertisement

She used the hashtags, #nationaldomesticviolenceawarenessmonth and #freeasabird. It's uncertain whom Brandi was referring to. She shared a few details about her life with Jarrod — but it's unknown if he had that much to do with the tattoo.

Article continues below advertisement