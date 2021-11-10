Brandi and Jarrod Used to be the Power Couple of 'Storage Wars' — What Happened?

The uncrowned king and queen of bickering, Brandi Passante and Jarrod Schulz , obtained many fans thanks to their intriguing dynamic and seemingly unending series of disagreements over which locker is worth it. They confirmed their split in the Season 13 premiere of Storage Wars in April 2021 — and fans have been busy trying to dig up additional details ever since. Did they get a divorce? Why did they break up?

Brandi Passante and Jarrod Schulz went their separate ways a while ago — but their was no actual divorce.

Brandi and Jarrod were in it for the long run, having first met long before Season 1 of Storage Wars kicked off. Equally stubborn, they ran into a few complications during their time on the show. Most of these pertained to investment decisions and business-related issues. In addition to their work as TV personalities, they used to co-run Now and Then, a thrift store in Orange, Calif. They were also raising two kids, Payton and Cameron — until the empire fell apart, that is.

Unlike some other media personalities, Brandi and Jarrod decided to keep quiet about their breakup for a long time. They parted ways in November 2018, waiting to announce the life-changing decision for several years. They first came clean about what had happened in 2020. The Season 13 premiere of Storage Wars also offered a few additional details on the latest developments (or lack thereof) between the stars.

"I'm not with Jarrod anymore," Brandi confirmed in the episode. "Just because me and Brandi aren't together anymore, doesn't mean we can't go to an auction, but separately," Jarrod remarked in a confessional.

Brandi exclusively told Distractify in early 2021 that running into Jarrod wasn't something she would look forward to. "Luckily, I don't run into him that often," she said. "It's been about three years since we broke up and I would like to say that it was a little nicer than it is but it's not. It is a little tense but we seem to get through it."

She continued, "I'm actually really excited that I'm out there by myself doing this. I brought a couple of friends with me [to the auctions] and I think it's going to be funny and interesting and I think I'm more excited about this season than I have been in the past."

Source: Twitter

On April 30, 2021, Brandi and Jarrod ran into each other at a bar in Orange County, Calif. According to TMZ, Brandi asked Jarrod to leave, which he didn't do. According to various reports, he pushed her a few times, yelling at her and her group. Brandi pressed charges, landing Jarrod one count of misdemeanor domestic violence battery in May 2021.