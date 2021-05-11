Jarrod Schulz and Brandi Passante Have Moved on After Their 'Storage Wars' Split

For most of his time on Storage Wars , longtime cast member Jarrod Schulz was with his fiancé Brandi Passante. At different points in the series, she was referred to as his girlfriend and even his wife, but the two never appeared to have actually married. Then, at the start of Season 13, it was revealed that Jarrod and Brandi had split up and he was dating someone new. So, who is his girlfriend?

Most Storage Wars fans can't fathom a world in which Brandi and Jarrod are no longer together, especially since they were a pair from the start. They also have two kids together and once starred in a spinoff special that focused on them running their household and their business together.

Still, the pair have split and Jarrod has, apparently, moved on.