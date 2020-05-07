'Storage Wars' Star Barry Weiss Needs Another Reality Show ASAP

If you're a fan of Storage Wars, you've probably noticed by now that Barry Weiss is no longer on the A&E reality series.

Barry last appeared on the show in 2015, but many don't know why he put his Storage Wars days behind him. So, what happened to Barry? Well, some fans have the craziest theories to explain his disappearance at the height of his popularity.

"Maybe Cool Barry Weiss is secretly a cat lady with no clear path or exit out of here," one viewer wrote on Twitter. Another added, "Barry from Storage Wars dies in Infinity War." Interesting...

Did Barry Weiss die? No, Barry's death is not the reason he left the storage facility auction block. In fact, Barry actually left because he wanted to get back to his original job of "professional slacker." (Sounds like typical Barry to us.) "I had a blast," he said in an interview about his time on Storage Wars. "It was fun, but I had enough and I kind of wanted to leave while it was still popular."

After leaving Storage Wars a spinoff called Barry’d Treasure ran for eight episodes but didn't end up getting renewed by A&E Network. Another short-lived spinoff called Storage Wars: Barry Strikes Back lated for 10 episodes.

Barry was in a motorcycle accident in April 2019. In late April 2019, Barry was involved in a serious motorcycle accident alongside his friend, Jamie. A car reportedly pulled out of a parking space and Barry and his friend crashed into it — causing a number of injuries to Barry's chest and legs, including internal injuries and broken bones, according to TMZ. Barry was in the ICU for a period of time and needed multiple surgeries on his back and femur.

Where is Barry now? Barry currently has a net worth estimated at $10 million, for starters. (So he can definitely afford his "professional slacker" job title.) In recent years, the avid car collector is spotted by fans at auto events — and no, his care-free lifestyle was not funded by his storage locker finds. "I was in the import-export business with fruits and vegetables … with my brother," he said of his first job. "It was a family company started by my grandfather."

Barry is also a grandfather to a little boy named Jack, which is also keeping him busy. "He's getting so big now," he gushed. An in case you are wondering, he is single — with no plans of tying the knot again anytime soon. "I have plenty of stuff to keep me busy," he said. However, that's not stopping fans from reaching out on social media. "I want Barry from Storage Wars to be my sugar daddy," one female admirer tweeted. Another chimed in, adding, "Barry from Storage Wars is kind of hot."

