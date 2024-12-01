Home > Television > Reality TV > Storage Wars If You’re Wondering What Happened to Cast Members of ‘Storage Wars’ — We Got You Covered David Hester blasted the show as being fake. By Mustafa Gatollari Published Dec. 1 2024, 9:16 a.m. ET Source: A&E

You can make anything into a reality TV series. Watching a bunch of sisters who share the same vocal fry and plastic surgeons talk about absolutely nothing was a worldwide phenomenon. Watching a dude with an affinity for dressing like a Hot Wheels toy car display eat cheeseburgers also provided viewers with endless hours of TV. So is seeing folks sift through abandoned storage units on Storage Wars. The A&E series has racked up 15 seasons, along with several spin-offs. But where are some of the cast members of the show now?

Where is the cast of 'Storage Wars' now?

After airing a ton of seasons, the show was bound to see it's fair share of recurring characters hitting up various storage unit auctions in the hopes of securing some valuable items that they could resell for a hefty profit. Now, many of the series' cast members are enjoying their time off TV with many of them still in the reselling

Don and Laura Dotson

Source: A&E

Throughout every season of the show, Don and Laura were an auctioneering item on the series and not much has changed off camera either. They continue to hold public auctions throughout California under their company American Auctioneers. They returned for the show's 15th season.

Darrell Sheets

Source: A&E

Sheets became a fan favorite with his "go big or go home" approach to buying up storage units. Sure, he didn't mind dropping a lot of cash on units, but this approach on the series led him to some massive finds. Recently, he's also lost a massive amount of weight and is hoping to inspire others struggling with health issues to do the same.

In 2019, Sheets suffered a heart attack, necessitating surgery. Thankfully, he recovered, and before the show went on a break in filming, he would pop up now and again for a cameo. He's also back on the series' 15th season, too.

Barry "The Collector" Weiss

Source: A&E

2019 wasn't the best year when it came to health complications for Weiss, either: he was in a major motorcycle accident. However, like Sheets, he was able to pull off a full recovery. Weiss was another personality folks immediately warmed up to on the show, so much so that after 4 seasons, he landed a spinoff.

Barry'd Treasure only ever got an 8-episode order and in the series, production chronicled Barry's hunt for vaunted finds across America. He also landed another Storage Wars spin-off: Storage Wars: Barry Strikes Back. He teamed up with Kenny Crossley from the series where the two recounted their favorite moments from the show. Most recently, he became a spokesperson for Sherwood Valley Casino and went on to record voice over work for Northern California casinos, too. Barry's back in Season 15 of Storage Wars, also.

Brandi Passante and Jarrod Schulz

Source: Instagram | @brandipassante

Brandi and Jarrod's time on-screen together was usually characterized by petty infighting between the two of them. But they also shared a cutthroat bidding philosophy, which served them well for 12 seasons straight.

After the show returned from a hiatus, the couple declined to re-appear on the series. Prior to them giving A&E a "no thanks," however, the duo had a long-running spin-off together called Brandi & Jarrod: Married to the Job that lasted a whopping 8 seasons. The two are no longer a couple, however, having split in 2018. However, they are still purportedly working independently in the auctioneering field. Brandi's featured in the show's 15th season, but Jarrod appears to be absent.

Rene and Casey Nezhoda

Source: A&E

Rene and Casey ended up joining Storage Wars in the series' fourth season up until it went on hiatus after its twelfth. Unlike Brandi and Jarrod, however, the duo returned to the series following the break. They've also managed to leverage their reality TV personas into a successful YouTube channel.

As of this writing, their channel has a sizable 191,000 subscribers, with many of their videos racking up millions of views. Suffice to say, the couple's doing pretty well for themselves and a lot of it has to do with their enthusiasm for bargain hunting and auctioneering. According to Rotten Tomatoes, Rene's in Season 15.

Ivy Calvin

Source: A&E

MMA fighter. Football player. Storage unit auctioneer. Ivy Calvin's got a heck of a personal resume. He was part of the series' fifth season as a main cast member then had a recurring part in Seasons 6 and 7.

He went on to open up a bespoke antique shop called Grandma's Attic, which isn't open daily. These days, it appear that Ivy primarily relies on online sales in order to go about his business, however, he does have weekend openings at Grandma's Attic to sell his wares in person. Ivy's still married to his wife Wendy and they have two kids together: Isaiah and Ivy Jr.. Ivy's returned for season 15 of the series.

Brandon Sheets

Source: A&E

Darrell's son was featured in the first eight seasons of the show, however, production purportedly wanted to streamline its cast and "The Sidebet" ended up getting the ax in 2016. Brandon seemed to call out the network in a social media post aimed at A&E, which has since been deleted.

He wrote: "Funny how @AETV fired me for lack of budget but they still have their people follow me on social media and want me to do free stuff. It didn't seem like he had the taste for reality television and didn't want to stay in the world of auctioneering, either. Brandon ended up relocating to Arizona where he ended up becoming a real estate agent and getting married.

Dave Hester

Source: A&E

The "heavy" of the series, Hester was categorized as Storage Wars' unofficial bad guy by fans of the series. Hester didn't stay on the series for long as A&E let him go, but that's because he publicly, and legally alleged in a lawsuit, that the network was intentionally rigging the show.

Hester alleged production would rig the storage units up with items so certain cast members would look like they hit it big on the show, creating a false sense of auctioneering acumen.

The former reality TV star ended up launching his own auctioneering and consulting firm and published e-books offering his business advice to otthers. Currently, he says he's living as a "semi-retired" individual in Alaska with his family where he fishes and still attends auctions.

