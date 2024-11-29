Home > Television > Reality TV > Love After Lockup "If It Happens, It Happens" — Bianca Could Become a Mom on 'Life After Lockup' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) "I mean, I'm not on any birth control, and we're not being safe." By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 29 2024, 9:00 a.m. ET Source: WE tv

Despite Daniel not being ready to propose to Bianca yet on Life After Lockup, she isn't afraid to take another next big step in their life together — having a baby. In an exclusive clip ahead of the Nov. 29 episode of Life After Lockup, Bianca meets with her friend to catch up, and she drops a pretty big bomb on her.

Apparently, not only is Bianca not on birth control, but she and Daniel aren't exactly doing anything else to prevent a pregnancy. And even though they still have a lot to figure out as a couple, Bianca's mindset is that "if it happens, it happens." And her friend is pretty concerned about what that drastic move could mean so early in Bianca and Daniel's relationship so soon after he was released from prison.

Source: WE tv

Bianca thinks she and Daniel are ready for a baby on 'Life After Lockup.'

In the clip, Bianca shares with her friend that things are going good with Daniel in the bedroom. So good, in fact, that if she were to become pregnant by chance, it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world for her. At the same time, Bianca comments about how much she needed this chance to meet with her friend and get away from Daniel for a little while. And the two ideas, of potentially having a baby, and of wanting time away from her future baby daddy, don't exactly mesh.

"I mean, I'm not on any birth control," Bianca says in the clip. "We're not being safe." When her friend tries to confirm that Bianca isn't "trying to have kids right now," Bianca's response isn't what she expects. "If it happens, it happens," Bianca replies with a shrug. While she isn't pregnant right now, apparently, it could be in the cards for her and Daniel at literally any point in the future.

Bianca thinks a pregnancy might force Daniel to propose to her.

When Bianca's friend reminds her that she is upset about Daniel failing to propose to her, Bianca admits that she believes a pregnancy could be the push Daniel needs to propose. "If I got pregnant, I feel like he would just give me a ring," Bianca says.