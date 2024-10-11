Home > Television > Reality TV > Love After Lockup Melissa Already Knows What Kind of Engagement Ring She Wants on 'Life After Lockup' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) "That's been the plan since he got out of prison." By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 11 2024, 2:28 p.m. ET Source: WE tv

When Louie was still incarcerated on Love After Lockup, he and Melissa developed a solid relationship. Flash forward to Life After Lockup and now the chickens have come home to roost. In an exclusive clip ahead of the Oct. 11 episode, Melissa tells Louie that she is ready for an engagement and she fully expects him to propose to her. The only problem is that Louie hasn't thought that far ahead just yet.

Viewers have seen Melissa and Louie go through a lot together. Does that mean they should jump headfirst into an engagement and then a marriage? Probably not. But the fact that they're still trying to work things out and build a life together tells fans (and Melissa) that the next natural step for them is marriage. At least, at some point. The only issue now is that Louie isn't exactly on the same page as Melissa about it all.

Source: WE tv

Melissa Wants an engagement with Louie on 'Life After Lockup.'

In the Life After Lockup clip, as Melissa and Louie get dressed on the beach after what appears to be some kind of cold plunge, Melissa tells Louie that he "owes" her. And apparently, the one thing that would make them even after their activity is for Louie to hand over a ring. Even if Louie isn't quite there yet, Melissa is, and she has been for a while.

"Louie definitely knows that I want to get engaged," Melissa says in the clip. "Like, that's been the plan since he got out of prison, right? Get out of prison, move to New Jersey, get engaged, get married." She then goes into detail about her "perfect ring," which includes a two carat diamond and a "very simple" design.

Melissa and Louie knew each other in high school, but it wasn't until well after they graduated and Melissa learned of Louie's incarceration that they began a romantic relationship. Now, for Melissa, it's almost like making up for lost time. But Louie is still acclimating to life outside of prison after being incarcerated for years.

Louie has other plans for his future with Melissa following his incarceration.

Even though Louie is all in when it comes to Melissa, he still isn't ready to get engaged, and for good reason. He explains to Melissa in the clip that he would rather save up money to afford to buy her a ring than to go into debt just to get engaged. Although he has a point, Melissa still wants to remain on a "schedule" of being together, getting engaged, and getting married at certain intervals.

Source: WE tv