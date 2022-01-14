Want to Get Your Restaurant on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives'? There’s an Application!By Mustafa Gatollari
Jan. 14 2022, Published 9:16 a.m. ET
Guy Fieri's done a lot of great work. The man has not only leveraged his enthusiasm for food into an extremely profitable career for himself, but he's also shared the love with out-of-work restaurant workers during the pandemic, too.
And let's not forget all of the local restaurants he's helped out with Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. Here's how to get on the show if you're interested.
Here's how to get a restaurant on 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.'
The series is one of the Food Network's longest-running and most popular shows. It highlights local restaurants serving up delicious meals. The passion that Guy Fieri has for many of these family-owned businesses and their secret recipes is evident in each program, as is his desire to highlight their best dishes.
It's a simple concept that does wonders for businesses that may not get as much love as chain operations, so naturally, there are a lot of people who want to get their own eateries featured on the program.
The Food Network actually has an application process that folks can follow to hopefully get their restaurant on the show, and there are some rules and steps to follow to give yourself the best shot at success.
First, you'll want to email storyideas@tripledinfo.com. The network's website writes, "If you have a favorite diner, drive-in, or dive to suggest to Guy, please email your suggestion to: storyideas@tripledinfo.com. Don't forget to include your contact information!
"For more details about the show, please visit the Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives page."
How do I give myself the best chance at being featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives'?
You're going to really want to give the team behind the show as clear a picture as possible of what kind of episode/segment they'll get by featuring your restaurant. Here are some tips.
Include what makes your restaurant unique. Maybe it was founded on a cherished family recipe. Perhaps food was always a passion of yours and you quit a job that wasn't fulfilling you to pursue your dream. Make sure to tell your extraordinary story.
Be specific about your restaurant's aesthetic. What kind of care did you put into your restaurant? Maybe the fact that it's a bare-bones, no-nonsense eatery where your customers know the deal is part of its charm.
Share stories about who works in your restaurant. What's the dynamic like? How are you on camera? Upload a video of you talking about the restaurant, maybe walking through what your daily workflow's like in your space.
Make sure to attach plenty of pictures to tell a visual story of what the restaurant/kitchen and of course, the meals that you prepare, look like. The more complete you can make your pitch, the better.
Don't forget to mention any other specifics. Maybe your restaurant has a special place in the community's local history. Maybe you've helped folks during the pandemic or have catered meals for the fire department. The more wholesome, the better.
And remember, just because you don't get a response in a few weeks doesn't mean that you've been "rejected." Production companies get tons of emails, and going through all of them isn't easy. Be persistent and try re-sending every month or so until you get an answer. Good luck!