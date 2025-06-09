Will Barry Weiss Be on Season 16 of ‘Storage Wars?’ It Doesn’t Look Like It... He's not listed on the IMDB page... By Mustafa Gatollari Published June 9 2025, 9:48 a.m. ET Source: A&E

Barry Weiss had a long hiatus from Storage Wars after its fourth season, only to return for Seasons 14 and 15. Now there are a lot of fans of the reality TV series who are wondering whether or not he's going to be a part of Season 16 of the long-running show. But is he returning? Or will he make his exit once again?

Is Barry Weiss on Season 16 of 'Storage Wars'?

According to Barry's IMDB page, there's no information as to whether or not he is going to make a comeback for the series' 16th season. Weiss was heavily featured in over 80 episodes of the show and even had his own spin-off series called Barry'd Treasure.

The program only had a seven-episode order before A&E ultimately decided to plug the plug, and Barry didn't return to Storage Wars episodes until long after 2015's Storage Wars: Barry Strikes Back came off the air. But what was the reason for his multi-season absence?

As it turns out, Barry wanted to leave the show on a high note while it was still popular. It doesn't hurt that "The Collector" is one of the wealthiest members of the cast with a net worth sitting at approximately $10 million according to reports online.

So it isn't like he needs to be filming the show, as he seems to be doing just fine. During his absence, Barry gave Storage Wars fans a scare when it was announced that he nearly died following a car accident while driving with his friend, Jamie Robinson.

The two had a collision with a driver who purportedly had reversed without looking to see if there was anyone behind them. Unfortunately, both Jamie and Barry were injured as a result of the crash. While they both sustained broken bone injuries, it was Barry who was ultimately worse for wear.

The Storage Wars fan favorite found himself suffering from internal injuries that landed him in a hospital's intensive care unit for three months. When Barry returned to Storage Wars in Season 14, he did so in grandiose fashion.

He pulled up in a Lincoln Zephyr and after stepping out he asked the other locker hunters: "Did you miss me?" Right after he was brought into the show he was up to his same gameplan: outbidding other cast members, which oftentimes works out in his favor.

That's because he often secures himself some lucrative finds in the process of his aggressive strategies. Although Barry did indeed return for Seasons 14 and 15, it doesn't seem like there's any information online that suggests he'll be making an appearance in the latest batch of episodes for the popular reality show.

