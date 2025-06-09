Will Mark Bozek Make More Regular Appearances on ‘Storage Wars'? Rumor has it that he and Brandi Passante are dating. By Mustafa Gatollari Published June 9 2025, 9:45 a.m. ET Source: A&E

Fans of Storage Wars may have noticed that Mark Bozek is helping Brandi Passante on the long-running A&E series. Prior to working with Bozek, Passante was heavily featured in the show with her ex Jarrod Schulz.

While the two of them both appeared on the show following their split, A&E didn't bring Schulz back after he was charged with domestic battery. It seems that the network replaced Schulz with Bozek. And fans want to know more about who he is.



Who is Bozek on 'Storage Wars'?

Adding more mystery to the reality TV personality is the fact that he doesn't appear to be all that active on social media. While many folks who are in unscripted TV shows seem to be constantly vying for brand deals and ways to up their personal net worths via an online social media presence, Bozek doesn't appear to be playing that game.

He does have an Instagram account, but it appears to have been set to private. While he does have an X account, it doesn't seem like he's posted any content on it since 2020, back when it was still Twitter. And while Bozek does work with Brandi, he isn't as much of a mainstay as Jarrod was, as he only appears sporadically throughout the series.

So how does Bozek know Passante? The answer seems to lie in a photo uploaded online by a fan that Mark retweeted. In the picture, he can be seen standing inside a thrift store that Passante used to operate, posing with some Storage Wars viewers.

The user who uploaded the picture, who goes by @AutismDad on X, showed off a picture of Bozek standing with his three sons. He wrote that he "missed @brandipassante and @Jarrodmschulz at the store today but @Bozek4 was great to our kids ... give him a raise!"

LIVE ONLINE! Grasons Co of Long Beach 2 Day Estate Sale in Lakewood (PLEASE READ DESCRIPTION)

Judging from the X post, it seems that Bozek was indeed working at Passante's thrift shop, which is what probably led to him being enlisted for Storage Wars. Distractify previously reported on Brandi Passante's relationship status, noting that she posted a picture of herself with Mark Bozek in February of 2025.

Missed @Brandipassante and @Jarrodmschulz at the store today but @Bozek04 was great to our kids..give him a raise!

This has led fans to speculate that the two of them are now dating one another. As one commenter penned in response to seeing the picture, "That’s not Jarrod it’s his friend that helped at shop and helped with cleaning lockers she probably dating him now."

There should be a show starring @Jarrodmschulz and @Bozek04 with @Brandipassante bossing them at Now and Then.

Another remarked, "You could tell on the show he was smitten with you." And aside from promoting Storage Wars online, there's not much else to really go on with regards to who Mark Bozek is and any other personal information about him.

Big thanks to @Wildjoes for hooking me and my guys up. Hopefully @Bozek04 doesn't find it..