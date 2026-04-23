What We Know About 'Storage Wars' Star Darrell Sheets's Cause of Death Darrell Sheets was a part of the cast of 'Storage Wars' for 15 years. By Joseph Allen Published April 23 2026, 9:34 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Content warning: This article mentions suicide. Following the news in April of 2026 that Darrell Sheets, one of the former stars of A&E's Storage Wars, had died at the age of 67, many fans who remember Darrell from the show wanted to understand what happened to him. During his time on the series, Darrell was known as "The Gambler," and he won some truly remarkable items.

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Darrell's death has left many shaken, even though he hasn't been on the show for a few years now. Here's what we know about his cause of death.

Source: Mega

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What was Darrell Sheets's cause of death?

According to reporting from USA Today, Darrell Sheets appears to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Lake Havasu City Police Department found Darrell dead at approximately 2 a.m. on April 22, and an investigation is underway. A&E, which aired the show, also released a statement following the news of his death in which they expressed their sadness about the news.

"We are saddened by the passing of a beloved member of our Storage Wars family, Darrell 'The Gambler' Sheets. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time," the statement read. Darrell appeared regularly on Storage Wars for its first 15 seasons, beginning in 2010, but has not been on the most recent seasons of the series. The show follows people who bid on storage units without knowing their contents, and then find out whether the contents will earn them a profit.

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Fans of 'Storage Wars' are in mourning following his death.

Given that Darrell was on the series for more than a decade, plenty of people were heartbroken by the news that he had died. "When I was going through Chemo a little over a decade ago I watched an ungodly amount of this show. It was always on. Rest easy," one person wrote in response to the news on Reddit. "Tragic ending, talk to one another and be kind, mental health is not a joke," another person added.

RIP Darrell Sheets! Our prayers are with you and your family! It’s been a honor to share the stage with you the last 15 years! #aetv #storagewars #realitytv pic.twitter.com/d7VJBMinnG — Rene Nezhoda on A&E (@Rbargainhunters) April 22, 2026 Source: X/@Rbargainhunters

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We don't know why Darrell was not on the more recent seasons of the show. Outside of Storage Wars, Darrell did not have a particularly high profile, so we also don't have much evidence as to what was happening in his life. Part of the appeal of Storage Wars was people like Darrell, who seemed like compelling and relatable characters to the millions of people who watched along at home.

As the comments on Reddit suggest, though, it's often impossible to know what kinds of demons a person is carrying from what you see of their life on TV. Darrell entertained millions of people on TV, but the show was not designed to delve into his personal life.

Indeed, Darrell was a different kind of reality TV star from many of the characters whose lives we follow endlessly on social media. He was on Storage Wars, and plenty of people loved to watch him there, but he didn't feel the need to tell you everything that was happening in his life, for good or ill.