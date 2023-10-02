Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok "You Are a Genius" — Woman Shares Hack to Preserve Bath & Body Works Candles In a now-viral video, a Bath & Body Works customer shared a genius hack for how other patrons can use every last ounce of wax in each candle's jar. By Allison DeGrushe Oct. 2 2023, Published 10:56 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / @mssylvee

It's candle season, baby! With the crisp fall temperatures quickly approaching, there's nothing better than lighting a fresh Bath & Body Works candle to create a cozy atmosphere at home. But if you're getting to the bottom of the jar, don't get rid of it because there's actually a way to use every last bit of candle wax.

In August 2023, TikTok creator Sylvia (@mssylvee) shared a genius hack for how fellow Bath & Body Works customers can get every last ounce of candle wax from each jar — and it involves boiling hot water. Read on to learn more. Plus, stick around to hear what the internet has to say.

So, what is the hack for using every last bit of Bath & Body Works candle wax?

In a text overlay of the video, Sylvia said she was going to use "every bit of these candles." With that said, she lined up three candles and poured boiling water over the remaining wax.

As a result, the hot water allowed the wax to rise to the top of the jar. Sylvia then removed the wax pieces, broke them up, and placed them under an electric wax warmer. For those unaware, this will melt the wax and release its scent into the air to welcome a deliciously warm aroma into a home. "Use the jar to store [the wax pieces]," Sylvia wrote before the video ended.

The viral video, posted on Aug. 29, 2023, has more than 3.5 million views and over 1,300 comments from many fellow Bath & TikTokers and Body Works customers praising Sylvia's candle hack. "[You] just changed my life," one person said in the comment section.

A second user wrote, "Taught me something, I be throwing them right out." "I'll never throw another Bath & Body Works candle away in my life!!" another TikToker admitted.

A fourth person commented, "Very smart," while another penned, "I love you for this." "I've literally been keeping them all trying to figure out what to do with the remains," someone else shared. One user added, "I literally spent 25 mins trying to dig out the last of my fav candle to put in my [Scentsy], THEN I see this." Well, now you can bookmark this for next time!

Some people revealed that they've been doing the same thing for a while. "I've been doing this for years," a TikToker stated. Patrons do love their Bath & Body Works candles!

Another person said, "Been doing this for years, I haven't bought Bath & Body Works candles in a year..." "I do the same," a third user wrote alongside a face with tears of joy emoji. "I need every inch of this purchase used."

On the other hand, many shared other hacks for preserving their favorite Bath & Body Works candles. "I just put candles in the freezer when it's almost gone, and it pops right out," one TikToker shockingly revealed.