CNBC Anchor Becky Quick Is Married to Someone Higher up at CNBC

Becky gushed on X (formerly Twitter), "Incredibly proud of my husband."

For news anchors, the schedule is demanding. Whether you're a morning anchor, midday, or evening anchor, your schedule can be grueling, revolving around unusual starting hours and long days away from your family. This can make it hard to have a normal home life.

For CNBC anchor Becky Quick, the struggle is real. However, she happens to be married to someone who works in the same building as she does, making it a little easier to be away from home. Here's what we know about the person she's married to and the lovely family they share.

Becky Quick is married to a CNBC big shot.

Becky is a familiar face at CNBC, as the head of CNBC's Squawk Box for decades. But her husband is a pretty familiar face around the office as well. She's married to Matt Qayle, whose LinkedIn says he is the Senior Executive Producer of CNBC's Power Lunch & U.S. Markets Edition.

Becky isn't his direct subordinate at Squawk Box, but they likely see each other around the workplace from time to time. According to Becky's IMDb, they have been married since 2008. Prior to marrying Matt, Becky was married to Kevin Cahillane.

They both keep their private social media accounts locked down, but Becky gave her husband a proud shout-out on X (formerly Twitter) in 2020 when he was acknowledged as a "Business News Visionary." Becky quoted a post acknowledging his accomplishment, writing, "Incredibly proud of my husband."

Becky Quick shares two children with her husband, Matt Qayle.

The two share more than a career locale in common. They have two children together: Kyle Nathanial Qayle, whom they welcomed in 2011, and Kayle Noelle Qayle, who was born in 2016. Although they have a loving and happy family, little Kayle has had a difficult start to life.

In an article published by CNBC, Becky talked openly about Kayle's challenges. She shared that Kayle was a "typical" child for the first few months of her life, behaving and developing on track. But around 7 months old, she wrote, Kaylie began to show some signs of delayed development. At first, she was diagnosed with "global development delays."

But after some digging by her medical team, little Kayle was diagnosed with autism and SYNGAP1 disorder, a rare genetic disorder that affects brain and physical development. As a result, she can struggle with movement, needing a stroller for aid, and occasionally has seizures. Becky shared, "She has apraxia, which means that even though she struggles to speak, she has very high receptive language and, I think, understands most of what is going on around her."