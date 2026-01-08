CNBC's Becky Quick Publicly Shared Details for the First Time About Daughter Kaylie's Diagnosis "For patients with rare disease, time is the enemy." By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 8 2026, 10:48 a.m. ET Source: Facebook

Longtime CNBC anchor Becky Quick opened up for the first time publicly about her 9-year-old daughter Kaylie's rare genetic disorder and diagnosis and how she and her family have navigated what it means for them. She wrote about her daughter's diagnosis in a CNBC article and shared that, while their family is lucky enough to receive top medical attention and care, it is an ongoing journey.

The reason why Becky chose now to open up about her daughter, the youngest of her two children, whom she shares with husband Matt Quayle, is that she wants to bring attention to the genetic disorder. While Becky keeps her private life off social media, she gave her supporters and viewers a rare inside look at her family dynamic and the details of her daughter's diagnosis that came about when she was much younger.

Becky Quick shared her daughter's diagnosis details with CNBC viewers.

Becky wrote in her CNBC article that her pregnancy with Kaylie progressed without issues, and Kaylie was born on time. She even smiled early on and slept easily for Becky. By all accounts, per Becky, her daughter was a dream baby. Then, around the time she was 7 months old, Becky wrote, Kaylie began to show signs of delayed development.

According to Bwecky, Kaylie was initially diagnosed with "global developmental delays." When Kaylie was 3, Becky and her husband received an official diagnosis for her. Kaylie was diagnosed with SYNGAP1 disorder, a rare genetic disorder that affects brain and physical development. For Kaylie, it means that she often needs a stroller to feel "safe" and secure, and she sometimes doesn't have control over her body, including seizures.

"She has apraxia, which means that even though she struggles to speak, she has very high receptive language and, I think, understands most of what is going on around her," Becky wrote. She added that some of what she and Kaylie have heard about her is hateful, including derogatory words used by strangers to describe Kaylie's medical condition.

According to MedlinePlus, SYNGAP1 is caused by mutations in the SYNGAP1 gene, which is necessary for synapse function, including learning and memory. Individuals with this diagnosis often experience intellectual disabilities and delays. In Kaylie's case, she also has autism, which is another diagnosis that Becky and her husband learn from and deal with on a daily basis.

Becky Quick admitted that her "public position" means her family gets top medical help.

When Becky opened up about her daughter's diagnosis and autism in her CNBC article, she also recognized that she and her family are in a position that not many others are in with family members who have a similar diagnosis. "We are some of the luckiest ones," she wrote. "We have resources to pay for help and access to the best care and therapists. And doctors and companies call me back because of my public position."