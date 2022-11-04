It's the End of a Brief Era as Anchor Shepard Smith Says Goodbye to CNBC

The decision to let Shepard go was carried out under the directive of new CNBC Chair KC Sullivan who replaced Mark Hoffman in early 2022. On Nov. 3, Sullivan sent a memo to staff detailing his goals for CNBC which are to center the network around "business news and personal finance." He went on to say "This is key in our efforts to continue building on our position as the number one global business news brand and to connect with new audiences of all kinds interested in their financial future."