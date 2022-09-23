LA News Anchor Mark Mester Was Fired After Defending a Colleague on the Air

Following Lynette's departure, Mark went off-script during a news broadcast on Sept. 17 to apologize to viewers on behalf of the station for the way it had handled her departure. Mark said that the way the station handled Lynette's departure “was rude, it was cruel, it was inappropriate, and we are so sorry.”

“You did not deserve this,” Mark said, addressing Lynette directly. “It was a mistake, and we hope you can find it in your heart to forgive us.”