Brad Franko Is Leaving 'News 2 Today' After More Than 20 Years on the Air

As of right now, it's not clear where Brad is going next in his career. He hasn't mentioned his next job. But it looks like he'll be leaving the news business altogether. On Twitter, he mentioned that he is "making the move from the only profession I have ever known."

According to his LinkedIn, Brad has a degree in broadcasting from Baldwin-Wallace University. He has more than 20 years of experience in news with 14 of those as a news anchor.