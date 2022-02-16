Brad Franko Is Leaving 'News 2 Today' After More Than 20 Years on the Air

Brad Franko Is Leaving 'News 2 Today' After More Than 20 Years on the AirBy Kori Williams
The news anchors on our favorite programs become familiar faces after a while. We're used to seeing them, and it can get to the point where our whole day is thrown off if they're not behind the desk. Still, it makes sense that people make career changes and audiences have to adjust to new personalities over time.
On Feb. 11, 2022, news anchor Brad Franko announced that the following week would be his last on News 2 Today, which airs on WCBD-TV in Charleston, S.C. But why is he leaving that role and where is he going next? On Twitter, he said that "the why is simple." Here's what we know.
Where is Brad Franko going?
As of right now, it's not clear where Brad is going next in his career. He hasn't mentioned his next job. But it looks like he'll be leaving the news business altogether. On Twitter, he mentioned that he is "making the move from the only profession I have ever known."
According to his LinkedIn, Brad has a degree in broadcasting from Baldwin-Wallace University. He has more than 20 years of experience in news with 14 of those as a news anchor.
In fact, Brad's entire career has been at WCBD-TV. According to his bio on the news outlet's website, he started at News 2 as the weekend sports anchor in August 2001. Then in 2004, he became the News 2 Today anchor. He's been in that position since then and has surely helped a couple of generations start their day.
Why did Brad Franko leave 'News 2'?
Brad is leaving his job at News 2 to spend time with his family. In the Twitter thread in which he announced the news, he said that his family has given up a lot for him to have his news career. Now, he wants the chance to give back to them.
"It's what is best for my family," he wrote. "They have sacrificed a lot to allow me to work the hours I have, and now is the time for them to have a normal schedule and not beholden to super early bedtimes."
In the final tweet of his announcement, Brad said that he's very grateful to the team at News 2, his management, and his family for all of the years he was able to pour into his career. It looks like he's planning on retiring from the news for good, but he hasn't mentioned any kind of new career path. It's possible that he's saving that kind of news until details behind the scenes are more secure, or he could be taking time to himself to be with his family.
Together, Brad and his wife Carrie Franko have four kids, all of them boys. The two older ones are Lochlann and Declan. The couple also has a set of twins named Callan and Ronan.