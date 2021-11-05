It's easy for viewers to connect with the anchors on their favorite news or morning television shows. After all, these personalities become part of our day, and even a small change in programming can be upsetting when it disrupts the routine. That's what fans of Detroit's Fox News are going through right now.Viewers tune in to watch Maurielle Lue and her fellow anchors in the mornings. But fans have noticed that Maurielle hasn't been on the air for some time. The Emmy Award-winning host has made a big name for herself on TV, so whenever she's not there, viewers take notice. Here's what we know about where she's been.Where is Maurielle Lue from Fox 2 News?According to Instagram, Maurielle was on vacation in Bali toward the end of October 2021. On Oct. 18, she posted a picture of herself in a pool with "#Bali" in the caption.At the end of October, Maurielle posted on Instagram that she wouldn't be on Fox 2's Halloween show, but that she would be back the following week. Technically, that week would have been the first week of November, which has already come and gone without a mention of her return to the air.Maurielle is also concerned about her grandparents' health.Maurielle has also announced that her grandparents have COVID. She announced the news in a tweet on Nov. 1, 2021, and asked her followers to keep them in prayer. They are 75 and strong," she said. "They are both fully vaxed but still experiencing many symptoms." Fans tweeted their support.In a tweet posted on Nov. 5, Maurielle shared an update. "Thank you so much for the prayers," she said. "My grandparents are still fighting COVID but they are OK." She added that her grandmother had the strength to cook dinner for her grandfather and they are getting tired of being in quarantine. They are both looking forward to going back to church and Panera Bread. Hopefully, things continue to get better for the couple.Maurielle had COVID back in March 2021. Her Instagram Highlight, "My COVID Fight," is filled with pictures and videos of her time in quarantine and supportive messages from others. She also tweeted about it daily, giving her followers updates on her condition and explaining her symptoms. In one tweet, she mentioned that she could only speak for about 10 minutes at a time. In another, she talked about her breathing issues, fever, and headache.