Why Did Jedediah Bila Leave Fox News? People Definitely Have Thoughts

Fox News has seen plenty of turnover and turmoil in its recent history, which is why it wasn't a huge surprise when it was announced that Fox & Friends Weekend co-host, Jedediah Bila, was leaving. Jedediah, who started off as a teacher, slowly transitioned into TV when she was asked to provide her political POV on a handful of shows, including Fox. In 2013, she joined Fox as a contributor, but was later recruited by The View , which she hosted for its 20th season.

Fox hired Jedediah in April 2019, which is when she officially became the co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend, and it's where she's stayed up until she announced she was leaving the network yesterday. Of course, people have questions (and opinions, obviously).

Why did Jedediah Bila leave Fox News?

According to Fox News, Jedediah Bila leaving the show was an amicable decision. "We have mutually and amicably parted ways with Jedediah Bila and wish her all the best. The new co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend will be named soon," the network announced. The former Fox & Friends Weekend co-host gave a similarly positive update on the situation, letting people know that she's "excited for what's to come," which makes folks think she was potentially presented with another opportunity.

"Thank you to the Fox News reporters, anchors, contributors, and producers who have been an absolute pleasure to work with these last few years. To the viewers who supported me throughout my journey there — I'm deeply grateful for you and hopeful you'll join me on my next adventure," Jedediah wrote.

So, what is next for Jedediah? Well, according to her website, she does have a second book coming out in fall 2021. Her first one, #DoNotDisturb: How I Ghosted My Cell Phone to Take Back My Life, came out in 2018. It's unclear if the TV personality will head over to a different network.

On April 1, 2021, Jedediah posted a photo of herself on her laptop, with the caption, "Working on a new project. One that makes my heart smile." The former co-host is also a mom who shares 1 1/2-year-old son Hartley Luca with her husband, Jeremy Scher.

Some Fox News viewers feel like Jedediah had "changed" and wasn't right for the network anymore. "So Jedediah Bila is OUT at @FoxNews it seemed to me & the bosses at @FoxNews she CHANGED during the pandemic. She got angry at the World. I used to like her. But I saw HATE & frustration in her on-air work. I hope she gets the job she really wants," one person tweeted.

It's true that Jedediah did voice opinions that weren't exactly shared by her other Fox colleagues. Back in April 2020, Jedediah publicly criticized Donald Trump for attacking Chris Wallace (who had discussed Trump not acting on COVID-19 sooner).

"Enough with the 3rd grade name-calling. Chris is doing his job. The news should not be any president’s friend, ally, or buddy. If it bothered you when Obama complained about Fox News, but you’re silent on this complete nonsense, then just stop. Seriously. Enough," Jedediah, who had tested positive for COVID-19 herself, tweeted.

Jedediah also stated that it was Trump's responsibility to concede, when it was clear that Joe Biden had won the 2021 election: "At some point, it’s going to be incumbent upon him to acknowledge that Joe Biden has won the election and there was not widespread fraud that would overturn the results. It’s going to fall on him. With great power comes great responsibility to say, ‘You know what? The process is done. This is the verdict. Let’s move on."

It hasn't been confirmed at this time whether or not Jedediah's political views were a catalyst for her leaving Fox & Friends Weekend. "I'm proud of you for just being honest. The pressure must have been enormous and it couldn't have been easy. I hope I'd have the strength to do the same," one person tweeted.

"You got pushed out because you don’t take a political side. Fox in particular is turning into what pleases people’s feelings rather than what are the facts. Good on you for sticking with the latter," another wrote.

