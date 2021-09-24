What Happened to Poppy Harlow? Here's Why You Haven't Seen the News Anchor on CNN

If you're a diehard fan of CNN news , particularly CNN Newsroom, which airs on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. EST, then you might be wondering where anchor Poppy Harlow has been. Perhaps you've been working remotely for the last year-and-a-half and got used to Poppy's warm company every morning, delivering you breaking news like the pro journalist she is.

So, what happened to Poppy Harlow? Why has she been MIA for the last month or so? We're here to fill you in on what the beloved journalist has been up to since her departure this past August.

And while Poppy's co-host, Jim Sciutto, is equally as lovely as her, viewers can't help but feel like something is missing since Poppy, who often covered legal and constitutional issues, vanished from their screens.

"Starting next week, I will be taking a break from being with you every morning on this show so that I can go back to school. Yes, school! I'm going to study law for a Master's degree," she stated publicly. "It's something I've wanted to do for a long time. And if this year and a half has taught me anything, it is, why not try!" We totally feel that, girl. But what brought on this sudden, not to mention impressively ambitious, life change?

Her last official day co-hosting the morning news was August 20. Instead, Poppy will be working toward a degree of Master of Studies in Law at Yale University, taking a much-deserved leave of absence after being with CNN for more than a decade.

If you tuned in to CNN Newsroom on August 17, 2021, then you were likely shocked to find out that the news anchor announced she'd be taking a break from her regular position at CNN. If not, then you're likely even more shocked.

What inspired Poppy to go back to school for her master's degree?

Two specific people inspired Poppy, a Columbia grad, to return to higher education, one being her father, and the other being the late, great Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg herself. Poppy's got role models in high places.

Poppy Harlow's father, James Harlow, was an intellectual property litigator who sparked a budding interest in law in his daughter. "As a little girl I would sit with him at the kitchen table and he would take apart a camera or a printer and say 'Look, Poppy, this is where they infringed a patent,'" she remembered. "'This is why we're going to court.'" He passed away when Poppy was just 15 years old.

As for Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Poppy felt particularly influenced after interviewing the feminist legend in 2018. She recalled her saying "You can't have it all at once, but you can at different times." Poppy went on to quote RBG, "If you have a caring partner, you help that other person when they need it." Considering this milestone in Poppy's life doesn't only influence her, the anchor and mama thanked her husband "who's about to take on a lot," as well as her supportive bosses.

"This is such a terrific opportunity for Poppy and I am so proud of her for committing to it," Jeff Zucker, the CNN Worldwide president, stated regarding Poppy's return to higher education. "‎She will have a ton on her plate — but I know she will manage it flawlessly and come back enriched and so much better for it." And if you're curious as to when you'll get your Poppy-filled mornings back, she assured viewers she'd be back in the spring. "You're not getting rid of me very long."

Source: CNN Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Poppy Harlow in 2018.