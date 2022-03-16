Discovery's 'Bee Czar' Follows One Man's Mission to Rescue Unwanted Hives — Here's Where to Find Him

Everything you need to know about Discovery's new docuseries Bee Czar can be summed up in the opening theme song: "Walter's saving bees from disaster. No one man on Earth can do it faster."

Bee Czar centers on beekeeper Walter Schumacher, who is so comfortable around bees he doesn't even wear protective gear with them. The show follows this man as he rebuilds his honey business from the ground up in order to afford being able to rescue and relocate hives. But where is the Bee Czar located?