Erika Thompson Is Behind Those Buzzworthy Beekeeping Videos on TikTok

In the spring of 2020, when most people were stuck at home and were passing their time by scrolling through the app, Erika began to post videos of her removing bees from unique places.

While many people run away from bees in order to avoid getting stung, Erika Thompson moves toward them. The Texas resident has long had a fascination with the insects, and she turned her obsession into a beekeeping career.

Since she started her page, Erika's @TexasBeeWorks account has amassed a following list of more than 5.9 million accounts. Read on to find out more about the beekeeper-turned-influencer.

She often uses her bare hands to guide the bees from their homes out of to safety, which has stunned TikTok users.

Who is Erika Thompson, the beekeeper on TikTok?

The 35-year-old Austin resident first became interested in bugs in general when she was a child. "Growing up, I spent a lot of time in my backyard with a net and a Mason jar catching and collecting any insect I could find," Erika wrote on Instagram in May of 2020. "My (amazing!) mom wouldn't let me have a pet for the longest time, but I was a huge animal lover so I tried to keep the bugs I caught as pets...which didn’t always work out that well.⁣"

Though Erika was always fascinated with insects, she didn't decide to pursue a career in beekeeping until 2011. She had been working an office job as a Communications Director when she decided to sign up for a beekeeping class. The following spring, Erika created her first beehive on her property. The rest is history.

"My love of insects continued into adulthood, and when I saw the opportunity to take a beekeeping class, I signed up right away. I actually had no intention of becoming a beekeeper and I really just wanted to learn more about honeybees as a species. But as you may have guessed by now, I walked away from that class completely fascinated with bees," she continued on Instagram.

"I began reading every bee book I could find and spent hours online researching honeybees," she shared. "After months of preparation, I started my first hive in the spring of the following year in my backyard.... " In 2014, Erika started her Texas Beeworks business. For several years, she worked on it at night and on the weekends. She decided to devote her full-time attention to the hive management venture in 2019.

In addition to her bee removals, Erika also makes money by teaching beekeeping lessons and by offering private tutoring sessions. She began chronicling her fascinating extractions on TikTok in 2020, which has allowed her to grow her business. Her videos ofen feature her moving colonies of bees from old homes, trees, wooden cabinets and, in one instance, a toilet.

