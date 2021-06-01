A Growing Number of TikTokers Think That Light Blue Nails Have a Very Specific Meaning

The trend is quickly taking over TikTok, but many users are feeling left out whenever they have to look at someone's impeccably painted light blue nails. So, what's the craze about? What's the meaning behind the light blue nails on TikTok?

The latest TikTok craze — light blue nails — only requires two components: a person nearby (preferably a significant other) and, in some cases, a bottle of light blue nail polish or a trip to a nail salon.

Here's what light blue nails mean — according to TikTok users.

Videos filed under #lightblue and #lightbluenails are gaining unprecedented traction on TikTok. As an increasing number of TikTokers claim, men tend to suggest light blue nail polish as their nail polish of choice whenever they are asked for advice. Several TikTokers conducted a makeshift experiment with their boyfriends, most of whom also told them to opt for light blue nail polish.

A TikTok user named hollie.thompson created a short clip documenting an impromptu exchange she had with her boyfriend, as part of which she asked him for advice about what sort of nail polish he finds appealing. As the video shows, he naturally steered toward blue. Upon being pressed further, he added that he liked light blue.

TikTokers uploading similar videos include @notmymainaccountplzleave, @gabrielleguglielmetti, and @kyleebriannefit. As the conversations conducted by these TikTokers appear to prove, boyfriends have an inexplicable appreciation for light blue, or, in some cases, sky blue nail polish. The videos were met with a great deal of surprise, with many feeling astounded by the randomness of the whole phenomenon.

In a TikTok viewed by 1.9 million people and counting, @notgraciefedorko poked fun at the complicated situation the people in committed relationships find themselves in at the advent of hot girl summer. "When your friends want to have hot girl summer but you just got your nails done light blue," she captioned the TikTok.

Several TikTokers now argue that light blue nail polish signals that somebody is in a relationship, which could be a direct result of the videos that see men collectively voice their preference for light blue.

In a video liked by over 73,300 people, @isabellewilley pointed out that light blue signals that someone is in a relationship, while also hinting that it can have a men-repelling effect. "So light blue nails is bro code for 'I have a boyfriend,'" she captioned a TikTok, before adding that "I'm single and just like the color ... tf am I doing."

Others, like @mcfizzle34, created videos exploring what happens when the experiment goes wrong. As the TikTok user wrote in the captions, her boyfriend suggested white nails — which, as her music of choice appears to suggest, implies that things could soon go downhill between them.

