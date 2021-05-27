Mom Dances With Stillborn Baby on TikTok as a "Coping" Mechanism

While that might appear like an overdramatic statement, it seems to be the only reason someone would post a video of themselves dancing with a stillborn baby on TikTok .

There's a strong argument to be made that social media – with all of its posing, cheap replications of human emotion, and faux positivity masquerading as sincerity – has done a pretty good job of effectively robbing our species of humanity. People have no idea how to act, and it's becoming more and more evident that our "natural" personalities are pretty darn awful.

People are shocked that TikTok hasn't removed this video of a woman dancing with her stillborn baby.

User @lexxxieb has been chronicling her pregnancy for months on the popular social media platform and sadly, when it came time to deliver her child, it was born without a heartbeat. Perhaps because Lexie was looking forward to posting a clip with her newborn or because she was overcome with grief, the TikToker decided it would be a good idea to immortalize what could have been by dancing with her stillborn baby on the platform.

And people are expressing how horrified and offended they are at the fact that she went "full TikTok" with the clip – from the music choice, the filter on her face, and the fact that she uploaded more than one clip featuring her stillborn.

People can't decided which one is worse: the rainbow clown face clip or the lip-sync video, where she's mimicking the BoJack Horseman character Sarah Lynn as she talks to the baby.

In one video, Lexie commented that she's "coping" with the stillbirth in her own way: "Dark humor at its finest let me cope in peace pls #pregnancy #fyp #viral." In the other video, she writes, "How I choose to deal with my stillborn birth let me cope in peace." #fyp #pregnancy #viral

Video comments were disabled, probably because there were a number of people who couldn't believe that someone was using their child's stillbirth as a means of getting on TikTok's "For You Page." It's difficult to imagine what was going through her head, especially as she wrote that she wanted to cope "in peace."

One would assume if you're attempting to "cope in peace," that might imply you want to be left alone. But by posting a video for everyone to see on the internet, she's subjecting the world to her coping process.