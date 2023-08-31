Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok TikTok Users Are Calling out Bella Robson for Its Scam-Like Practices Bella Robson gained popularity on TikTok for its stylish sweatshirts. However, many customers and brands have accused the brand of being a scam. By Elizabeth Randolph Aug. 31 2023, Published 3:57 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@brooklynminda

The convenience and accessibility of online shopping are why the trend will only grow with time. Apps like Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok have made it even easier for their users to shop from online boutiques without searching for them on Google. Many clothing brands use TikTok to promote their items to gain more of a following and boost their clientele. However, while the app can be a handy business tool, some shops take advantage of the people buying the items behind their screens.

Article continues below advertisement

In August 2023, Bella Robson, a popular TikTok boutique, came under fire after one TikTok user asked about the brand’s Halloween sweatshirts priced so low it seemed way too good to be true. Unfortunately, the influencer soon learned the truth behind Bella Robson’s business practices.

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Robson Clothing is allegedly scamming TikTok users who bought items from the brand.

We’re not sure exactly when Bella Robson came out or how long it’s been up and running, but the brand saw a surge in customers when TikTok influencers began showing the brand on their respective platforms. In August 2023, one TikTok user, @mackenziemarie420, shared her experience buying from the brand.

On Aug. 30, Mackenzie posted a screenshot of her scrolling through Bella Robson’s Halloween collection after seeing another user, @brooklynminda, post about getting her an adorable Halloween-themed sweatshirt from the site.

Article continues below advertisement

@brooklynminda I am so happy I bought this Halloween sweatshirt that I definitely didnt need😭😭 #halloweensweatshirt ♬ original sound - Brooklyn

In her screen share, Mackenzie clicked through Bella Robson’s site and saw that they were selling all of their Halloween graphic sweatshirts for $4.99, a significant price slash from the sweatshirts being $69.99. Considering there must be something fishy regarding the price drop, Mackenzie asked her TikTok community to verify whether the clothing brand was legit.

Article continues below advertisement

“Has anyone ordered from here and received their items?” she inquired. “I ordered from here today and am scared it’s a scam😭. It's called Bella Robson.”

@mackenziemarie420 Has anyone order from here and received there items? I ordered from here today and am scared it’s a scam😭. Its called bella robson. ♬ original sound - Mackenziemarie420👑❤️

Article continues below advertisement

Mackenzie’s post received tons of traffic and was filled with comments from people who thought Bella Robson was a scam or had been burned by the brand before.

“I ordered also,” one user said. “No email confirmation, but they took the money. Then I just checked my bank account, and they took another $0.15. “I tried placing an order, and it doesn’t go through either,” another chimed. “I’m a little bummed out.”

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Another TikTok boutique has accused Bella Robson of profiting off of their content.

Throughout the comments Mackenzie received about Bella Robson, one brand called them out for allegedly stealing their content.

Article continues below advertisement

The company, Serene in Solitude, commented on the post, said the video in Mackenzie’s post was from their TikTok channel, and warned shoppers to keep their eyes on Bella Robson’s ads.

“Please be careful, everyone,” the boutique’s social media team stated. “This site is not accurate. The video they are using is mine. My only website is sereneinsolitude.com.”

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Robson changed its entire website amid the scam accusations.

In addition to Bella Robson allegedly stealing content from other brands and not sending out orders to customers, the company’s website seemingly no longer exists. We tried searching for Bella Robson several times, but the results only took us through a few Instagram accounts sharing the same name as the brand. The company’s URL, https://payment.eawhaae.com/, also links to a menswear brand named Filson, which also seems to be a scam.

Article continues below advertisement

Like Bella Robson, Filson sells clothes for a fraction of its original price. Users on the site can find jackets, shirts, and accessories that typically range from $250-495, sold for $13.99. While that may feel like a steal, the site is doing the thievery.