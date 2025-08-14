Ben Johnson: A Tennis Influencer Changing How the Sport Is Experienced “I direct, film, edit, and produce all of my content. I’m a one-man band living out my tennis dream." By Distractify Staff Published Aug. 14 2025, 1:20 p.m. ET Source: Ben Johnson

Traditionally, tennis is depicted in a traditional and technical fashion, leaving little room for the audience to engage on an emotional level. Through creativity, emotion, and aesthetics, Ben Johnson is redefining the global image of tennis, telling the story of a beautiful sport in a truly immersive visual experience. Working with elite athletes and brands, Johnson is changing the perception of tennis culture.

Article continues below advertisement

Merging Two Passions for a New Direction

During the COVID-19 lockdowns, Johnson rediscovered his love for tennis. While working as a creative director, he began training every day and soon reached a high level. At this point, he recognized an opportunity to fuse his passion for tennis and storytelling, launching the tennis 101 social media page in the summer of 2023. Two years later, this passion project has become Johnson’s full-time career.

Source: Ben Johnson

Article continues below advertisement

“I’ve worked with some of the most prestigious names in tennis,” Johnson proudly shared. “I travel the world creating cinematic tennis content; whether it’s capturing the most beautiful courts with drones, interviewing legends of the game, or showcasing the lifestyle and fashion surrounding the sport.”

“I direct, film, edit, and produce all of my content,” he continued. “I’m a one-man band living out my tennis dream. In just two years, I’ve built a following of over 460,000 people and earned more than 500 million views across my platforms.”

Article continues below advertisement

How Ben Johnson Lives Tennis

As a tennis influencer, Johnson lives the tennis lifestyle to the fullest. He has secured opportunities to conduct exclusive interviews with notable tennis players, including Novak Djokovic, Venus Williams, and Juan Martín del Potro. At the same time, he has directed and starred in global tennis campaigns for iconic brands like Four Seasons, Lacoste, Wilson, Ralph Lauren, ASICS, and the ATP Tour.

Key Collaborations to Create a Niche

What began as a passion project has led Johnson to collaborate with major broadcasting platforms, such as Sky TV and the BBC, at world-class tournaments, actively pioneering a niche that fuses filmmaking and tennis. As the only creator operating at his level, Johnson stands out for making tennis accessible, aspirational, and exciting for everyone from newcomers to lifelong fans.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Ben Johnson

Passion Despite Challenges

Even if Johnson has to spend all night editing only to wake up early for the next shoot, he maintains high-quality results and thrives amid creative chaos. While the process may be exhausting at times, Johnson persists in his passion and remains grateful that he can do what he loves every day, even if it means there’s no time for a vacation. If there’s one lesson Johnson has learned from this, it’s to always follow his dreams.

Plans for the Future