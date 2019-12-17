The Best 'Impractical Jokers' Pranks to Watch This Holiday Season

At the end of each episode, whoever loses must act out a seriously embarrassing and ridiculous prank. The laugh out loud series has continued to entertain viewers of all ages. In honor of our love for Impractical Jokers, check out seven pranks that will definitely get you in the holiday spirit!

The holiday season can certainly be a stressful time, so, if you're looking to add a laugh (or two) into your life, check out the best pranks from truTV's hit reality series Impractical Jokers . The hidden-camera series follows four real-life friends, Brian "Q" Quinn, James "Murr" Murray, Joe Gatto, and Sal Vulcano, as they set one another up with ridiculous situations and challenge each other to play out the joke.

1. What's for dinner?

On Season 7, Episode 26, Sal serves up some holiday meals to unsuspecting patrons at a restaurant. "[A] full branzino that's semi-unconscious, guaranteed to awaken mid-meal," he jokingly tells guests. After going through the long list of holiday specials, unfortunately, the diners don't seem too interested in eating from the "ill-conceived holiday menu," and Sal failed the challenge.

2. Jingle Bells in the supermarket

In a 2017 episode of the popular truTV series, Sal was tasked with taking off his pants in a Brooklyn supermarket and putting them in someone's cart without the shopper noticing. Unfortunately, he was wearing a holiday vest made out of bells. Though his bells wouldn't stop ringing, Sal was able to complete the hilarious challenge. And, after the shopper realized what had transpired, he didn't even mind the funny prank.

3. "Out of TP!"

If you've been a long-time fan of the series, who could forget this episode in Season 1 when the guys forced Joe to open the bathroom door to a restaurant and ask for toilet paper in front of everyone? The friends (and viewers) sure had a big laugh at that one.

4. Do you support this new holiday?

In Season 3, Episode 10, the guys attempt to get enough signatures to instate a brand new holiday and get it officially recognized by the government. Joe is able to convince one patron to support "Reverse Hyperkinetic Particle Matrix Awareness Sunday." We know, it's very confusing. But luckily, Joe's conviction to the holiday aids in getting one person to support the wacky fake holiday.

5. He likes to party!

In Season 3, Q was "interviewing" for a job, but the comedian had to act out what friends told him to the hiring manager. During the interview, Q kept having to tap his nose and recite the line "I like to party." Even with the additional creepy smile, he eventually ends up getting the job. Well, who says bosses don't like to party too...

6. They're ready to rock!

After losing out on the challenge, Joe and Sal's punishment was being named the opening act for the band Imagine Dragons. Playing to a crowd of more than 14,000 people, the guys not only don't know how to play instruments, but they still have to say and do whatever their friends offstage tell them, which includes announcing the name of the band wrong. Well, if their instruments weren't deafening enough, the boos sure were!

7. Forgive me Sister, for I have sinned ...