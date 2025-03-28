Tony Nominee Betsy Wolfe Sparks Controversy with National Anthem Performance Betsy Wolfe's latest rendition of the National Anthem left many fans unimpressed. By Allison DeGrushe Published March 28 2025, 10:18 a.m. ET Source: X / @YESNetwork

Over the years, actress and singer Betsy Wolfe has delivered countless performances of the National Anthem. Her latest rendition, however, is causing quite a commotion.

On March 27, 2025, she took the field to sing before the New York Yankees game against the Milwaukee Brewers — but not everyone was a fan. While some spectators praised her performance, others had some less-than-kind words to share. Here's everything you need to know about the controversy surrounding her performance.

Betsy Wolfe's recent performance of the National Anthem has sparked controversy.

Even though the Yankees managed to secure a victory, the buzz surrounding the game had little to do with their performance on the field. Instead, much of the conversation revolved around Betsy Wolfe's latest version of the National Anthem — an opening day moment that quickly turned into a source of controversy.

Betsy, a seasoned Broadway actress and Tony nominee, took center stage at Yankee Stadium on March 27, 2025, to perform "The Star-Spangled Banner." However, instead of being met with widespread praise, her arrangement left many spectators unimpressed. Fans both in the stadium and watching from home took to social media to express their disappointment, with some criticizing her vocals. Meanwhile, others were more focused on an unexpected detail — Betsy appeared to be reading the lyrics off her phone.

Nothing says ‘I love America’ like reading the National Anthem from your phone at a Yankees game. Maybe next time she can Google the Pledge of Allegiance too. #BroadwayFails #NationalAnthemFail” — MisterMojo Risn (@MoJoRisinJ6) March 28, 2025

The backlash was swift, with several viewers slamming Betsy for what they considered an unprofessional and disrespectful move. Social media, particularly X (formerly Twitter), was flooded with criticism. One fan called out the Yankees organization, writing, "Do better."

A second fan posted, "Wow! How embarrassing [is the] singing of [the] National Anthem for Opening Day at Yankee Stadium. And she also needed her cell phone to remember the words. Really! Is this the best you could get/afford for Opening Day?"

Now, the frustration didn't stop there. A third user commented, "The young lady singing the national anthem at the #Yankees game is reading the lyrics off of her phone….YIKES." Others agreed, with one person calling it "disgraceful and embarrassing" and someone else stating, "Anybody that has to read the lyrics off their phone shouldn't be allowed to sing. Especially since it's the Star Spangled Banner."

Many people defended Betsy's choice to read the lyrics off her phone.

Despite the wave of criticism, many fans came to the & Juliet star's defense, arguing that using a phone as a precautionary measure wasn't as egregious as some were making it out to be. One supporter countered the negativity by saying, "It's very easy for a performer to go blank, especially when it’s a highly watched event. That was probably there in case her mind 'buffered' for a second to avoid getting dragged on social media."

Cut her some slack. A stadium full of people a little different than Broadway. — Jules (@JulieChapin6) March 28, 2025