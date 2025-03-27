Does Rachel Zegler Have Any Upcoming Film Projects After ‘Snow White'? From blame-shifting by studio execs to extensive and extensive online commentary by movie fans, ‘Snow White’ is a firestorm — and the film’s star Rachel Zegler is at the center of it. By Danielle Jennings Updated March 27 2025, 11:56 a.m. ET Source: Mega

With just a week in theaters, the drama surrounding the box office disappointment of Snow White continues to be the talk of Hollywood. From blame-shifting by studio execs to extensive and extensive online commentary by movie fans, the situation is a firestorm — and the film’s star, Rachel Zegler, is at the center of it.

Article continues below advertisement

Things have gotten so extreme, that many have wondered where Rachel goes from here in terms of her Hollywood career and if she has any future projects that fans can look forward to.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Does Rachel Zegler have any upcoming projects?

Per Yahoo!, as of now Rachel does not have any upcoming film or television projects lined up following Snow White. However, she will be headed to the stage for musical production this summer.

According to the outlet, Rachel is set to make her West End debut in London in a revival of Evita, where she will tackle the lead role of Eva Perón. The production will be directed by Jamie Lloyd, with previews beginning on June 14 before its official premiere on July 1. It will run until Sept. 6, 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

The controversy surrounding 'Snow White' has only increased after its lackluster release.

On Wednesday, March 26, Jonah Platt, the son of Snow White producer Marc Platt, took to Instagram in a since-deleted post to slam Rachel for tanking the film’s box office due to her “narcissism” and political opinions, according to Variety.

Article continues below advertisement

“Yeah, my dad, the producer of enormous piece of Disney IP with hundreds of millions of dollars on the line, had to leave his family to to fly across the country to reprimand his 20-year-old employee for dragging her personal politics into the middle of promoting the movie for which she signed a multi-million dollar contract to get paid and do publicity for,” Jonah wrote.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

“This is called adult responsibility and accountability. And her actions clearly hurt the film’s box office. Free speech does not mean you’re allowed to say whatever you want in your private employment without repercussions,” his fiery message continued.

“Tens of thousands of people worked on that film and she hijacked the conversation for her own immature desires at the risk of all the colleagues and crew and blue collar workers who depend on that movie to be successful. Narcissism is not something to be coddled or encouraged,” he added.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Rachel’s future in Hollywood?

With so much chaos and controversy surrounding Snow White, industry insiders have speculated that her days of leading a Hollywood film are over, largely due to her inability to separate her personal opinions from the promotion of a film, per Variety.

Others believe that given her musical talent, notably in the 2021 remake of West Side Story, she will fare better and have a long shelf life if she transitions to the stage in Broadway and other theater productions, per The Independent.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega