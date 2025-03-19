Rachel Zegler Played Snow White Despite Tons of Backlash — How Much Did She Get Paid? Rachel earned the role of Snow White in Disney's live-action remake in 2022, starring alongside Gal Gadot. By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 19 2025, 2:34 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@rachelzegler

It was only a matter of time before Disney's live-action renaissance came to fruition for the studio's first-ever feature film, Snow White, received the same treatment as its predecessors. In the reimagined version of the classic tale, Rachel Zegler stars as the titular character, with Gal Gadot playing the first of the franchise's villains, the Evil Witch. And, of course, the seven dwarfs.

As fans head to the movie theaters (or homes, IYKYK) to watch Rachel show a new version of Snow — one she told Variety was unlike the fair-skinned damsel in distress admired by generations — many are wondering how much she was paid to bite the infamous apple (sorry, did I spoil the climax for you??) Let's get into it.

How much did Rachel Zegler get paid for Snow White?

Though Rachel received backlash for taking on the role of Snow White due to the perceived notion she's a Latina (Rachel is of Colombian and Polish descent), she went forward with the film. According to her salary, the decision to stand in her purpose paid off financially. Per Spoiler US, Rachel made $2 million for Snow White. The actor, also known for starring in Hunger Games and West Side Story, reportedly wasn't the highest-paid actor in the film. That honor went to Gal, who reportedly made $15 million. And that's on Mirror, Mirror.

Rachel accepted the role of Snow White in 2022. While promoting the film, she was critical of the original 1937 film, proclaiming the live-action version took some creative licensing to appeal to modern times. "She’s not going to be saved by the prince, and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love,” she told Variety. “She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and the leader her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave and true."

What is Rachel Zegler's net worth?

Rachel's Snow White salary contributed to her already hefty net worth of $3 million, which she mostly earned from her movie roles, per Celebrity Net Worth. She first came to wider attention through her YouTube channel, which she launched in the summer of 2015. On the channel, she has posted both lifestyle videos and numerous covers of popular songs. Zegler has also been prominent on Twitter, with her cover of "Shallow" from the 2018 film version of A Star is Born, reaching more than 11 million views.

In early 2018, a 16-year-old Zegler responded to an open casting call on Twitter for Steven Spielberg's upcoming film adaptation of the musical West Side Story. The year before this, she had played the lead role of Maria Vasquez in a production of West Side Story at the Bergen Performing Arts Center.