Why Is 'Snow White' Controversial? Breaking Down Every Problem the Film Faced During its lengthy production, Disney's live-action 'Snow White' faced a plethora of backlash.

Disney’s live-action Snow White has faced backlash since it was first announced in 2016. The film was criticized for casting, character changes, changes to the story, and public comments made by cast members. Many fans of the 1937 animated classic believe the remake strayed too far from the original, while others see the controversy as part of a larger debate over representation in Hollywood.

The biggest question remains: Why is Snow White controversial? From disputes over the Seven Dwarfs to remarks that alienated audiences, the film’s troubled production has made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Keep reading as we unpack some of the reasons why this Disney movie caught so much heat.

Why is Snow White so controversial? The casting of the live action led to intense debates among Disney fans.

The casting of Rachel Zegler as Snow White immediately sparked debate. In the Brothers Grimm fairy tale and Disney’s 1937 adaptation, the character is famously described as having “skin as white as snow.” Critics argued that Rachel, an actress of Colombian and Polish descent, did not fit that description. Some argued this was a “woke” casting decision while others insisted it was an attempt to modernize the story.

According to Rolling Stone, Rachel’s comments during various interviews only seemed to intensify the backlash and debates. She dismissed concerns about accuracy and emphasized the film’s updated take on the character. “It’s not 1937’s Snow White,” she said in an interview. Unfortunately, Rachel’s comments didn’t sit well with Disney fanatics who felt like she was disrespecting the character and original film. So, instead of winning the audience over, she only further fueled the controversy.

The changes to the Seven Dwarfs also fueled debates over representation.

Disney’s decision to reimagine the Seven Dwarfs also became a major controversy. Instead of casting actors with dwarfism, the studio initially planned to replace the characters with CGI and a diverse group of full-sized actors. The move was intended to avoid outdated stereotypes, but it was met with backlash from within the dwarfism community.

Actor Peter Dinklage called the traditional depiction of the dwarfs “backward,” but many actors with dwarfism disagreed. Some criticized Disney for removing roles that could have provided major opportunities for them. The backlash forced Disney to adjust its approach, but the controversy left lingering questions about the studio’s handling of representation.

The lead actress of Snow White faced backlash for criticizing the original film.

The controversies and backlash surrounding the film extend beyond the casting decisions. For example, a major factor has been Rachel’s public comments about the original film. In multiple interviews, she admitted she had never been a fan of Snow White and criticized the love story, calling Prince Charming a “stalker.”

While some audiences appreciated the attempt to modernize the character, others saw her remarks as dismissive of the film’s legacy. Many fans felt that an actress who openly disliked Snow White should not have been cast in the role.

