Rachel Zegler's Political Takes Made Conservatives Demand She Be Fired From 'Snow White' Rachel wrote "F--k Donald Trump" on social media, causing an uproar among 'Snow White' conservative fans. By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 26 2025, 1:02 p.m. ET

Most celebrities are prepared to receive controversy at some point in their careers. Some may endure drama in their love lives or an always enthralling paternity lawsuit, while others stir up extra unwanted attention due to their alleged criminal behaviors. And then there are those celebrities that run social media amuck when they express their political beliefs.

Actor Rachel Zegler has faced backlash for the latter. The Snow White star isn't shy about sharing how she feels regarding the political climate, whether it costs her her career or not. Here's Rachel's history of stating her stance on politics.

Source: Mega

What has Rachel Zegler said about politics?

While Rachel has never shared which political party she ascribes to. Still, her social media takes have taken aim at the far right, namely President Donald Trump. In November 2024, Rachel turned heads when she reacted to Trump's second-term presidential election on her Instagram Stories, writing that "Trump supporters and trump voters and Trump himself never know peace."

"F--k Donald Trump," Rachel also wrote in her story. According to Variety, Rachel's posts about Trump's election concerned Disney, who worried their live-action adaptation of Snow White, where Rachel starred as the titular character, would suffer. The studio reportedly attempted not to alienate Trump supporters from seeing the film by ensuring an overseer watched the star's social media activities.

"After a back and forth, she began working with a social media guru paid for by Disney to vet any posts before the film’s March 21 bow,” an insider told the outlet.

Rachel Zegler hopes Trump supporters never know peace, tells her followers to get off X because Elon Musk supported Trump, and ends with- “Fuck Donald Trump.”



THIS is Disney’s Snow White. (btw she probably won’t face any consequences for posting this by Disney due to their… pic.twitter.com/daDVfUi3l1 — Steph Anie (@mynerdyhome) November 13, 2024

Rachel Zegler apologized for her comments about Donald Trump days later.

Although Rachel allegedly had to get Disney to intervene on her social media, she eventually scaled back on her Instagram message towards Trump and his voters. Several days after her posts went viral, and amid backlash from conservatives like Megyn Kelly urging for her to be fired from Snow White, the West Side Story star released another post stating the election and political climate made her more emotional than she wanted.

“Hi everyone, I would like to sincerely apologize for the election post I shared on my Instagram last week. I let my emotions get the best of me,” Rachel said. "Hatred and anger have caused us to move further and further away from peace and understanding, and I am sorry I contributed to the negative discourse.”

