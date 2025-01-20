Former Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly's Husband Is a SiriusXM Host, Novelist, and Former CEO Megyn Kelly was married twice. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 20 2025, 10:58 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly has always been vocal about her support for Donald Trump. And when she appeared at a rally ahead of his January 2025 inauguration for his second term, it was no big surprise. But what many want to know are details about her personal life, and if Megyn Kelly has a husband. It turns out, she has actually been married twice.

Article continues below advertisement

When Megyn appeared at the Jan. 19 rally, she spoke on-stage in support of Trump. She also continued to share her own views when it comes to politics and human rights. She said that, as an American, she and others have "the right" to use free speech to "annoy" and "provoke" people. And, according to her, using free speech also means having the right not to use "your preferred pronouns or words like anti-racist." Whether or not her husband also believes this, he remains by her side.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Megyn Kelly's husband?

Although Megyn is no longer a Fox News anchor, she is still heavily ingrained in far right politics. Whether it's speaking at a Trump rally or speaking her mind on The Megyn Kelly Show, she typically has a lot to say at any given time. But what about her husband? Megyn married novelist and former cyber-security CEO Douglas Brunt in 2008. Together, they have three children.

Douglas also hosts the SiriusXm show called Dedicated. It gives listeners an inside look at the lives and minds of other authors. Douglas has written three novels and a nonfiction book called The Mysterious Case of Rudolf Diesel. And when he isn't writing or talking about other writers, Douglas appears to be pretty dedicated to supporting his wife.

Article continues below advertisement

Douglas regularly appears on The Megyn Kelly Show and he often posts on social media about either spending time with Mgyn or their children. As far as politics go, it's unclear just what Megyn's husband's affiliation is. Unlike his wife, he doesn't talk much about politics on social media or outside of it either. But whatever the case may be, Megyn and Douglas appear to support each other's careers.

Article continues below advertisement

Who was Megyn Kelly married to before?

Before Megyn married Douglas, she was married to a man by the name of Daniel Kendall. He's an anesthesiologist and the pair was married from 2001 until 2006. While Megyn hasn't spoken out much about her first marriage, she has alluded to marital troubles she faced in the past, presumably with Daniel.