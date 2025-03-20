Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler May Not Be Friends, but Are They Actively Feuding? The feud may or may not be real, but fans sure think it is. By Joseph Allen Published March 20 2025, 1:09 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The release of the Snow White remake has been mired in so much controversy that plenty of people aren't actually thinking that much about the movie itself. Among the movie's many reported behind-the-scenes issues, one is a rumored feud between its two stars Rachel Zegler, who plays Snow White, and Gal Gadot, who plays the Evil Queen.

Although the feud has been rumored for months now, many want to know whether there's any chance that it's real. Here's what we know.

Is there really a feud between Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot?

There is very little public evidence that Rachel and Gal are in any sort of active feud. The two presented an award together at the Oscars, and they appeared in public together to promote the movie. While it's also true that each of them has appeared separately as part of the movie's promotional efforts, it seems clear that they are, at the very least, willing to be seen with one another and interact.

While fans noted that the two didn't look at one another or do any banter during their Oscars presentation, it's possible that they avoided that simply because they didn't feel comfortable with it. While some fans have suggested that it's obvious they hate each other, the two of them have at the very least been very professional about how they feel during public appearances.

Is Rachel and Gal's feud over politics?

While there's no concrete evidence that the two are feuding, many have speculated that the two might disagree on politics. One of the main controversies surrounding the film came after Donald Trump won the 2024 election. Rachel posted a lengthy response to the election on X (formerly Twitter), one in which she suggested that there was a "deep, deep sickness" in America and that Trump's election was a "subscription to a false sense of security, of masculinity, of intelligence."

rachel zegler has had to endure co-starring in films with zachary levi and gal gadot and she's not even 25 yet. if this happened to me i would not be sleeping soundly at night. — alice moody (@modlssss) March 18, 2025

While she's always been outspoken about her political views, Disney reportedly scaled back the promotion of Snow White in part because she's so outspoken politically. “They don’t know what to do … she’s an outspoken 20-something and Disney chiefs have called her directly and asked her to tone down her posts," one person told Page Six. "They’ve called her management, but she won’t listen. It’s been this way the entire way through filming."

Gal, meanwhile, is strongly pro-Israel after having served in the IDF when she lived in that country. As a result, she has also taken stances on the ongoing attacks in Gaza that might clash with Rachel's outspoken liberal sensibilities. What's clear, then, is that the two of them probably don't have much in the way of agreement on political issues, although we don't know whether Gal might have supported Trump.