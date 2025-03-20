Inside Rachel Zegler’s Net Worth — All About the ‘Snow White’ Star’s Fortune “I was reading these horrible things people were saying, like, ‘What kind of dirt does she have on whoever holds the puppet strings in Hollywood?” Rachel said of the backlash she has received. By Danielle Jennings Published March 20 2025, 12:56 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

As Disney’s long-awaited live-action film Snow White finally hits theaters amid repeated pushbacks and controversy, all eyes are on the film’s star, Rachel Zegler — and on her Hollywood bank account.

Rachel is one of the biggest young stars in the industry with a host of upcoming projects lined up, meaning that her fortune is only expected to grow within the next few years.

What is Rachel Zegler’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rachel is worth an estimated $3 million, the bulk of which is due to her lucrative acting career. With high-profile roles like the 2021 remake of West Side Story and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes that contribute to her wealth, her payday per film is expected to significantly increase following the release of Snow White, of which she got paid far less than co-star Gal Gadot. Per Spoiler US, Rachel made $2 million to star in the film, while Gal earned a $15 million payday.

Rachel Zegler Actor Net worth: $3 million Rachel Zegler is an American actor known for her roles in West Side Story and Snow White. Birth date: May 3, 2001 Birthplace: Hackensack, N.J. Birth name: Rachel Anne Zegler Father: Craig Zegler, works in construction Mother: Gina Zegler, works in education Marriages: None Children: None Education: Immaculate Conception High School

What is the controversy surrounding Rachel?

Ever since she was practically plucked from obscurity as a teenager to star in Steve Spielberg’s West Side Story remake, Rachel has been at the center of never-ending controversy. There are many factors that play into the public perception of Rachel, such as racism, claims of diva-like behavior, and her own comments that alienated fans.

In a 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she shared how the negativity impacts her. “There was a huge imposter syndrome shadow that loomed over me,” she began.

“I was reading these horrible things people were saying, like, ‘What kind of dirt does she have on whoever holds the puppet strings in Hollywood? Because that has to be the only reason she’s booked gigs while waiting for this movie to come out.’ As much as it’s bulls--t to read, it takes a toll,” Rachel said.

Rachel received more backlash following Disney casting.

Her comments on Snow White made things worse. Following the news of her casting, Rachel did a lot of press, and her comments about the original story and past depictions rubbed Disney fans the wrong way immediately. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, referred to past depictions of Snow White as “extremely dated when it comes to the idea of women being in roles of power and what a woman is fit for in the world,” which struck fans as entitled and ungrateful of the opportunity she was given.

Per Slate, she also described the original film in a less-than-flattering light. “There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her,” she said. Additionally, she told Variety what fans should expect to see when the film hits theaters. “She’s not going to be saved by the prince, and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love,” Rachel said.