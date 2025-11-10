Kenyan Gospel Singer Betty Bayo Passed Away at Age 42 — What Was Her Cause of Death? The musician leaves behind her husband, two children, and a strong and loyal fanbase. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 10 2025, 11:22 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@bettybayo_official

The Kenyan community is mourning the loss of its own. In November 2025, reports circulated that Kenyan gospel singer Betty Bayo passed away. According to the reports, Betty was 42 at the time of her death.

The singer, known for her hit songs such as "NgaiTiMundu," "Atasimama Nawe," and "Nikuhadwho," was an established artist in her community before her life was tragically cut short. Here's everything to know about Betty's cause of death.

What was Betty Bayo's cause of death?

The news of Betty's death was confirmed on Nov. 10, 2025. According to Daily Nation, the singer, whose real name was Beatrice Mbugua, died while receiving treatment for leukemia, a type of blood cancer. While confirming the news of Betty's death, her former partner and the father of her children, Pastor Victor Kanyari, shared that she had been receiving treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital in Kenya at the hospital's high dependency unit (HDU) before she passed away.

"Betty has been in the hospital for one week," Victor confirmed. "She died today at 5 am."

My most sincere condolences to the family, friends and to her fans globally. Betty Bayo was a fine musician with a wonderful voice, immense talent and an amazing personality. This is a loss for the Kenyan music fraternity. pic.twitter.com/dhQpQLVOqn — Maina Kageni (@ItsMainaKageni) November 10, 2025

Another person close to the case, Murang'a Woman Representative Betty Maina, spoke on behalf of Betty's family during a press conference regarding her death. Maina confirmed that the singer passed away from complications that came from her cancer, noting that she suffered excessive bleeding in her final days. The representative also shared that Betty was among her loved ones when she died.

"Together with the spouse (Hiram Gitau), the father of Betty's children (Pastor Kanyari) and friends of Betty, we want to tell the members of the public that today, we have lost Betty Bayo," Maina shared. "She has been unwell, suffering from leukemia. She was suffering from excessive bleeding. The doctors tried their best... but by the will of God, she has rested." The representative also confirmed that Betty's body would be transferred to KU Referral.

Fans paid tribute to Betty Bayo's career amid her death.

Following the news of Betty's death, several members of the Kenyan community, including musicians and pastors, publicly mourned her loss. One of her peers, Bishop Ben Kiengei, posted an Instagram tribute to Betty and expressed his condolences to her loved ones.

"Beatrice Wairimu Mbugua famously known as BETTY BAYO, Came to limelight after releasing her hit song dubbed ELEVENTH HOUR, a song that was received well due its encouraging script..." his message wrote. "Living a life of praising God and business, the mother of two has been a jovial artist until lately when she was diagnosed with blood cancer(Leukemia) at an advanced stage."

