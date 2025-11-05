Kevin McCall Reportedly Relies on an EBT Card — What's His Net Worth? By Mustafa Gatollari Updated Nov. 5 2025, 12:20 p.m. ET Source: YouTube | @BETN Networths Image Screengrab

Grammy Award-winning artist Kevin McCall's music career is largely defined by his collaborations with Chris Brown after the two were signed with RCA Records in 2012. However, the two had a falling-out years later after McCall aired his grievances with Brown over the work he performed on the R&B artist's tracks. Furthermore, McCall has also suffered from financial difficulties, which has left his fans wondering about his net worth.

What's Kevin McCall's net worth?

Much like the reports of any private citizen's bank accounts, McCall's exact net worth isn't widely known, but by the artist's own admission, it doesn't sound like he's living high on the hog as a result of his music. Celebrity Net Worth reports that McCall has $50,000 to his name despite his singer/songwriter/producer credits.

The blog Prime Timer also highlighted some of McCall's conversation with hosts of the Back on Figg podcast which occurred on Oct. 21, 2025. The artist flashed his EBT food benefits card while on air, stating that Chris Brown owes him money.

Kevin McCall Music Artist Net worth: $50,000 Name: Kevin Lamar McCall Jr. Also known as: K-Mac Birthday: July 25, 1985 Birthplace: Los Angeles, Cali.

"Why the f--k I got an EBT card? And this [N-word] at Breezy Bowl and made 90 or whatever the f--k million and said K-K-K-K-Mac? Can I get $25k for them four songs I owe you bro? That s--t ain't fair bro! I had to go in there and hide my face like Covid!" he said on the podcast.

McCall went on to state that he doesn't have a problem with Chris Brown, but his issue is with the amount of money that he's owed. McCall became overcome with emotion, crying about the state of his financial affairs.

Some viewers watching him cry during the podcast offered up words of sympathy and consolation, whilst others stated that he should man up and take responsibility for where his money's at. Chris Brown purportedly didn't think too much of McCall's public call-out for money, per Hot97.com. The New York radio station's blog shared that Chris Brown wrote a "sarcastic" response on social media.

They don't make a classic duo like Chris Brown & Kevin McCall anymore— these "CB sessions" were everythingpic.twitter.com/QgY1nYAgPC — EscapeTracks (@escape_tracks) February 17, 2024 Source: X | @escape_tracks

"Remember this: you can't walk across a burnt bridge. And what's funnier than a troll? A BROKE ONE," Brown wrote. Hot97 said that this dig at McCall was a reference to the purported unpaid royalty disputes the two have. After learning of the heat, rapper Young Thug said he would support McCall, even offering him the money he asked Brown for.

"Kevin McCall hit me my [N-word]; I'll give you the 25k you need. I know CB would give it too; he's a real one. [N-word]s are busy sometimes Brada." The Root would also comment on the situation, while highlighting some of the work that McCall and Brown worked on together.

Kevin McCall breaks down in tears after revealing he relies on an EBT card, despite having written songs for Chris Brown—who recently made $90 million from his tour 😳



pic.twitter.com/mhpPaCYgDr — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) October 21, 2025 Source: X | @mymixtapez

"Deuces," "No BS," and the 2012 song "Strip" were all extremely successful singles, but McCall and Brown wouldn't work together again after that. Over the years, the two would trade barbs; however, The Root called it "a mostly one-sided beef."

Old video resurfaces of Chris Brown flexing on Kevin McCall with all the cars he bought with his money, saying



“I bought this with your money.” 😂

pic.twitter.com/oj31gnC362 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) October 21, 2025 Source: X | @mymixtapez