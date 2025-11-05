Kevin McCall Reportedly Relies on an EBT Card — What's His Net Worth?
Grammy Award-winning artist Kevin McCall's music career is largely defined by his collaborations with Chris Brown after the two were signed with RCA Records in 2012. However, the two had a falling-out years later after McCall aired his grievances with Brown over the work he performed on the R&B artist's tracks. Furthermore, McCall has also suffered from financial difficulties, which has left his fans wondering about his net worth.
What's Kevin McCall's net worth?
Much like the reports of any private citizen's bank accounts, McCall's exact net worth isn't widely known, but by the artist's own admission, it doesn't sound like he's living high on the hog as a result of his music.
Celebrity Net Worth reports that McCall has $50,000 to his name despite his singer/songwriter/producer credits.
The blog Prime Timer also highlighted some of McCall's conversation with hosts of the Back on Figg podcast which occurred on Oct. 21, 2025. The artist flashed his EBT food benefits card while on air, stating that Chris Brown owes him money.
Kevin McCall
Music Artist
Net worth: $50,000
Name: Kevin Lamar McCall Jr.
Also known as: K-Mac
Birthday: July 25, 1985
Birthplace: Los Angeles, Cali.
"Why the f--k I got an EBT card? And this [N-word] at Breezy Bowl and made 90 or whatever the f--k million and said K-K-K-K-Mac? Can I get $25k for them four songs I owe you bro? That s--t ain't fair bro! I had to go in there and hide my face like Covid!" he said on the podcast.
McCall went on to state that he doesn't have a problem with Chris Brown, but his issue is with the amount of money that he's owed. McCall became overcome with emotion, crying about the state of his financial affairs.
Some viewers watching him cry during the podcast offered up words of sympathy and consolation, whilst others stated that he should man up and take responsibility for where his money's at.
Chris Brown purportedly didn't think too much of McCall's public call-out for money, per Hot97.com. The New York radio station's blog shared that Chris Brown wrote a "sarcastic" response on social media.
"Remember this: you can't walk across a burnt bridge. And what's funnier than a troll? A BROKE ONE," Brown wrote. Hot97 said that this dig at McCall was a reference to the purported unpaid royalty disputes the two have.
After learning of the heat, rapper Young Thug said he would support McCall, even offering him the money he asked Brown for.
"Kevin McCall hit me my [N-word]; I'll give you the 25k you need. I know CB would give it too; he's a real one. [N-word]s are busy sometimes Brada."
The Root would also comment on the situation, while highlighting some of the work that McCall and Brown worked on together.
"Deuces," "No BS," and the 2012 song "Strip" were all extremely successful singles, but McCall and Brown wouldn't work together again after that. Over the years, the two would trade barbs; however, The Root called it "a mostly one-sided beef."
McCall also hasn't shied away from making comments about Brown's personal life, either. Chris Brown is widely known for beating up Rihanna, but it seems McCall also had an allegedly "violent relationship with model and former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille," The Root writes.