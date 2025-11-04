Christina Perri Is a Devoted Mom First and an Award-Winning Singer Second Christina once opened up about "the waves of sadness" after her daughter was stillborn. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 4 2025, 3:07 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@christinaperri

Singer Christina Perri didn't get her start as a dancer on So You Think You Can Dance, but her music was featured in the show once upon a time and helped get her the exposure she needed. Now, her name is well-known, and she has continued making music well after her song "Jar of Hearts" was featured on the show. Now, fans are curious about Christina Perri's kids and her relationship status.

Christina has been open over the years about not only her relationships, but also her losses through miscarriages. She also opened up to fans about one of her children being stillborn and how that impacted her music at that point in her career. And, because Christina might not be in the spotlight as much as some celebrities or musicians, there are still questions about her private life.

Christina Perri has two kids with her ex-husband, Paul Costabile.

In 2018, Christina welcomed her oldest daughter, Carmella Stanley, with then-husband Paul Costabile. In 2022, the former couple welcomed daughter Pixie Rose. However, in between the births of both of Christina's daughters, she suffered complications from a second pregnancy. In 2021, she shared an Instagram post of a nursery and wrote that another daughter, Rosie, was "born silent" the previous year.

She added that she wrote a "lullaby album" for her stillborn daughter and that she had written one for Carmella when she was an infant. Christina also wrote in the post that, in losing Rosie, she was able to learn how to navigate loss in a significant way, and that she, Paul, and Carmella were forever changed because of what happened.

When Christina posted about Carmella's birthday in an Instagram post in 2022, she wrote that the same date was supposed to be Rosie's due date. "How can I be equally so happy to watch Carmella grow and so heartbroken to not watch Rosie grow at the exact same time?" She wrote. "Not sure I'll ever get used to walking hand in hand with joy and sorrow. Does anyone?"

Christina Perri filed for divorce in November 2025.

According to records obtained by People, Christina filed for divorce on Nov. 3, 2025, after seven years of marriage. She reportedly cited "irreconcilable differences." Christina asked for joint custody of their children and also, per the documents, requested that Paul not receive spousal support from her after the finalization of the divorce.

Neither Christina nor Paul released statements about the split. However, they appear to want to transition to co-parenting their children as seamlessly as possible. A couple of weeks before the divorce filing, Christina shared an Instagram post with photos from her youngest daughter Pixie's birthday party. In one of the pictures, Christina and Paul are posed with both daughters between them.